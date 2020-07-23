ASU Football: Arizona State Target Isaia Glass Discusses His Recruitment

Isaia Glass, a 6-5 tackle out of Queen Creek Arizona, has an offer from Arizona State. While ASU has been busy on the recruiting trail outside of Arizona, it's essential to build that fence and secure those top athletes right here in ASU's back yard, and that's just what they are trying to do with Isaia Glass. The bloodline to Arizona State runs in the Glass family. Isaia's dad, Paul Glass, played for ASU from 1998 to 2002. The Arizona native has offers from schools like Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Utah, Washington State, Colorado, and Indiana.

Glass admits that the three top things he's looking for in a school are,

"One would be a place where I can develop on and off the field as a man and also as a football player. The second thing is somewhere obviously you know the end goal is to go the highest-level I can like the NFL, but if that doesn't work out then somewhere with academics and where I can network and just a good football environment. A good support system."

AllSunDevils spoke with recruiting analyst for ArizonaVarsity.com Cody Cameron about the prospect,

"Isaia Glass is a phenomenal three-sport athlete at Queen Creek High School. His athleticism is matched with a 6'5 frame and quick first step off the snap of the ball. Last season was Glass' first as an offensive lineman, and when you turn on the tape, you could just see him getting progressively better every single week. Glass really started to develop some nastiness in his game towards the end of the season come playoff time. That style of play, plus an off-season where Glass has reportedly packed on 15 pounds of muscle, will help Glass become one of the top Offensive tackle prospects in the state of Arizona. This would be a HUGE get for Arizona State."

Recruiting can be a lot for these young athletes, and it's good to have friends and a support system to lean on. Glass has a lot of help during this recruiting process, aside from his dad. A former teammate from Queen Creek and current Sun Devil linebacker, Fritzny Niclasse, is there for Glass when he needs some extra advice.

"He's been a really big help with recruiting because he kind of went through it too. He went through it; he knows the coaches. He knows how they practice. What games are like. If ever need anything, he definitely helps me out with that."

The local prospect also made the SI-All American (LINK) watch list, and according to SI,

"Glass is a good prospect because of his size and foot speed combination, and he's ability to finish. With an undeveloped frame, there is a lot to like. "

The Glass family recently went on a week-long vacation that turned into them being able to stop by six schools unofficially to see and get a feel for what it would be like to go there,

"My parents wanted to help me out to see things on our own ... Just to see the towns and outside the campus and get the vibe and feel of places. Because I would be living there for 4-5 years ... So besides football, I have to hang around there."

Glass could carry out the family legacy and be the next Sun Devil. Only time will tell now if he lands in Tempe. Sun Devil fans can keep their fingers crossed in the meantime and hope for the best because Isaia Glass would be a massive get for the program.