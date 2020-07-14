SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Isaia Glass Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OT Isaia Glass 
Status: SI All-American candidate 
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle 
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds 
School: Queen Creek (Ariz.) 
Schools of Interest: Arizona, Utah, Arizona State, Washington State, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Oregon State, and Kansas State. 

Frame: Athletic build. Long and built with very little extra weight. Father was ASU D-linemen in early 2000s. 

Athleticism: Got some nice hooper feet on him. Explosive out of his stance, firing up into his target as opposed pressing down and flattening the defender. Great core strength and a very strong grip once his hands are inside. 

Instincts: Feisty blocker and effective finisher even in the pass game. Uses his speed advantage as an effective backside blocker. 

Polish: Glass is a good prospect because of his size and foot speed combination, and he’s ability to finish. With an undeveloped frame, there is a lot to like. 

Bottom Line: Isaia Glass confirms the stereotype of the basketball-playing tackle’s athletic advantage out on the edge. If he can keep the speed with additional weight, we’re looking at a multi-year starter at the next level.

