SI All-American Candidate Isaia Glass Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OT Isaia Glass

Status: SI All-American candidate

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds

School: Queen Creek (Ariz.)

Schools of Interest: Arizona, Utah, Arizona State, Washington State, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Oregon State, and Kansas State.

Frame: Athletic build. Long and built with very little extra weight. Father was ASU D-linemen in early 2000s.

Athleticism: Got some nice hooper feet on him. Explosive out of his stance, firing up into his target as opposed pressing down and flattening the defender. Great core strength and a very strong grip once his hands are inside.

Instincts: Feisty blocker and effective finisher even in the pass game. Uses his speed advantage as an effective backside blocker.

Polish: Glass is a good prospect because of his size and foot speed combination, and he’s ability to finish. With an undeveloped frame, there is a lot to like.

Bottom Line: Isaia Glass confirms the stereotype of the basketball-playing tackle’s athletic advantage out on the edge. If he can keep the speed with additional weight, we’re looking at a multi-year starter at the next level.