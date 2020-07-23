3-Star tackle from Milwaukee, Wisconsin Marcus Mbow, has made it official and announced his commitment to Arizona State University via twitter this morning. Mbow plays for Wauwatosa East High School and will be making a move west to be a Sun Devil and play for Herm Edwards. Arizona State landed Mbow over schools like Michigan State, Nebraska, Iowa State and Virginia.

The 6-6, 305 lb lineman also landed on the SI-All American (LINK) team watch list. SI had this to say about Mbow,

"Big and tall. Good width across shoulders, chest. Midsection needs tightening. Powerful, developing thighs and trunk. Plenty of room for additional muscle, mass."

Herm Edwards has not been shy about his goal to recruit from coast to coast, and landing another recruit out of Wisconsin speaks volumes to what Edwards is trying to build. Of the 17 hard commits for the 2021 class, 9 of them now are from states that are east of Texas.

Mbow admitted to AllSunDevils why he wanted to be a Sun Devil,

"Really, it's just all the relationships I have with the coaches. It's amazing. It's beyond anything I had at any other school, and it continues to daily. I've never had that before. And I don't have any big brothers in my life. I'm the oldest out of all of my siblings. And some of the younger coaches there made it feel that way. It wasn't just about coaching; it was about family when it came down to recruiting."

The bottom line with Mbow according to SI,

"Mbow boasts an outstanding combination of size, raw power and movement skills. He's behind most Power-5 prospects from a strength-and-conditioning perspective, allowing the possibility of steep upward trajectory. Projects as eventual starter at tackle either way, with possible NFL ceiling depending on development."

Mbow admits that the recruiting process was hard during the pandemic,

"especially when everything hit and everyone was committing my mom was super worried all the time thinking I needed to rush my commitment so I wouldn't lose my spot. So, it's been really stressful. Once I realized they will support me no matter what, no matter where I go ... I realized ASU is definitely the place for me."