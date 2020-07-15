Arizona State Lands Top Recruit Tommi Hill out of Florida Today

During the 2019 Florida 7A State Championship game in Daytona Beach, Edgewater High School was down 28-17 with just over four minutes to go.

The Eagles had the ball on the Saint Thomas Aquinas 26-yard line. Edgewater quarterback Canaan Mobley hurled the ball down the right side of the field while getting hit. The receiver, junior Tommi Hill Jr., got the outside edge over the smaller cornerback and outran him to the ball’s landing spot. He pulled the ball in and tumbled into the endzone to cut the lead to single digits.

Aquinas won the game 28-23, but Hill played like a star. He hauled in eight catches, five in the fourth quarter, for 102 yards, not to mention he deflected a pass on defense that was intercepted.

On Wednesday, Hill announced on Twitter that he will next play football at Arizona State after he graduates in 2021.

ASU has its first four-star recruit for the 2021 class.

There was previous speculation that he would choose to become a Sun Devil as both 247Sports and Rivals predicted so.

Plus, ASU freshman D.J. Taylor, also from Florida, tweeted “I like us to add another commit from Florida” when Hill announced what day he was making his decision.

Hill plays both cornerback and wide receiver at Edgewater. As a sophomore in 2018, he was primarily a wide-out, until the playoffs started.

“Entering the playoffs in 2018, we knew we would be playing bigger receivers and we wanted more size out there,” Edgewater coach Cameron Duke said. “[Hill] really came along. I think in four games he had three interceptions. He had really good awareness for the ball in the air and we realized how talented he was at corner.”

He excelled at both as a junior.

He caught 45 passes including nine touchdowns in 15 games. On defense, he racked up four interceptions and deflected six throws, according to MaxPreps.

Duke said that Hill played 135 snaps per game on average, but was enthusiastic about competing on both sides of the ball.

At 6-foot-1 and weighing nearly 200 pounds, Hill has a strong build and could grow even more before he gets to college. His long strides allow him to pick up speed down the field which has made him a dangerous deep threat and allows him to keep up with receivers while on defense.

He also has long arms, as Sports Illustrated’s All-American profile points out, which adds to his ideal body type for a receiver. In his tape on MaxPreps and Hudl, he made difficult catches look easier since his arms can reach further and bring in more balls.

Duke said that Hill has worked hard at developing a strong football physicality.

“[Hill] continues to get in work to become better all-around,” Duke said.” He ran track to get faster and that paid off. He’s gotten stronger in the weight room. He is a big target who can also take the top off a defense and he’s really improved as a perimeter blocker.”

SI gave its bottom line evaluation:

“Hill profiles as a classic possession receiver at his most dangerous in the red zone. Doesn’t possess top-tier tools, but makes up for it with awesome ball skills and overall football savvy. Ceiling as No. 1 target, though most likely outcome is as good offense’s No. 2 wideout.”

Top Florida recruits held a virtual combine streamed for evaluators and coaches in June. According to 247Sports Florida recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins, Hill was the most impressive player to show out, displaying strong defensive footwork and physicality.

Hill not having a definite position may not be a bad scenario. It allows ASU to further evaluate him and create a perfect role using his versatility.

“He’s a football player,” Duke said. “He can run, tackle, track the ball, he does a lot of things.

“I think about Xavier Rhodes. When he was in college, he played at Florida State, he came in as a wide receiver and then they moved him to corner. He ended up becoming an All-Pro in the NFL. I think being able to play both sides helps a player develop because defensive backs understand what a receiver is trying to do and vice versa.”

ASU brought in a plethora of four-star receivers for the 2020 class, so perhaps there will be more room for Hill to get exposure in the secondary. But coach Herm Edwards and staff have plenty of time to figure that out.

Hill made ESPN’s 300 list as the 197th-ranked prospect in his class.

His other top school choices included Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Penn State. He also received offers from powerhouses Alabama, Auburn and Ohio State.