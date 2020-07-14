SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Tommi Hill Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Tommi Hill 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds 
Position: Wide Receiver 
School: Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater 
Schools of Interest: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Arizona State, Nebraska, Mississippi State and Penn State. 
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Slender, with notably long arms. Somewhat high waisted. Room to add mass across shoulders and chest. Taut legs and trunk also need further strength development. 

Athleticism: Impressive overall body control. Shifty. Shows quick feet as route-runner and ball-carrier. Adequate long speed and acceleration. Excellent ball skills. Hands catcher who thrives in the air. 

Instincts: Natural ability to track ball downfield. Comfortable making difficult in crowd. Wastes no time or motion running after the catch. Good vision with ball in hand, especially in screen game. Physicality comes and goes. 

Polish: Advanced route-runner for age. Stacks and stems cornerback, compensating for lack of speed. Offers varied releases at LOS. Understands importance of leverage. Clear spatial awareness; natural toe-tapper near sideline. 

Bottom Line: Hill profiles as a classic possession receiver at his most dangerous in the red zone. Doesn’t possess top-tier tools, but makes up for it with awesome ball skills and overall football savvy. Ceiling as No. 1 target, though most likely outcome is as good offense’s No. 2 wideout.

