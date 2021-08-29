August 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
BasketballFootballWomen SportsSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Arizona State Loses Another 2022 Commit

Defensive back Alfonzo Allen de-committed from the program on Saturday evening.
Author:

On Saturday, Miami Central (FL) safety Alfonzo Allen announced via his twitter page the decision to de-commit from Arizona State. 

Allen, who committed to the Sun Devils earlier in March, finds himself back on the open market as quite the hot commodity. Allen has nearly 50 offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and more. 

As for Arizona State, this brings their 2022 class to just five commits: Carter Brown, Tristan Dunn, Larry Turner-Gooden, Syncere Massey and Tevin White. 

Allen becomes the second recruit for ASU to de-commit over the summer, as Jaylin Marshall opened his recruitment back up in late July. After his commitment to ASU, Allen took an official visit to Indiana in late June. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Prior to committing to Arizona State, Allen's top-12 schools included the following: USC, UCF, USF, UAB, South Carolina, Florida State, Texas A&M, Clemson, LSU, Alabama, Miami and of course, Arizona State.

Allen is a 6-0, 205 pound safety who closely ranks as a composite top 20 player at his position. 

With two other safeties in Allen's class (Dunn and Turner-Gooden), perhaps Allen felt as if his talents would be utilized better elsewhere. Allen has yet to respond to AllSunDevils' request to speak. 

Although de-commitments are not rare, ASU's 2022 class continues to shrink in both quality and quantity. The Sun Devils look to hit the recruiting trail hard during the season, hosting official visits on prominent weekends such as when USC comes to town.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. Like and follow AllSunDevils on Facebook, and for more ASU news visit https://www.si.com/college/arizonastate/

Pat Tillman Yellow Helmet
Football

Arizona State Loses Another 2022 Commit

Bobby Hurley
Basketball

ASU Basketball's Recruiting Efforts Paying Dividends

Herm Edwards Rain
Football

Arizona State Projected to Play in Holiday Bowl by College Football Insider

Jayden Daniels pre snap
Football

Numerous NFL Scouts to Attend Arizona State's Season Opener

Pac-12 logo
Football

Pac-12 Issues Statement on Potential Expansion

ASU TD all white
Football

Sparky's Countdown: One Week Until Arizona State Begins 2021 Season

JD
Football

Arizona State Quarterback Jayden Daniels Continues to Cash in on NIL Deals

ASU yellow helmet
Football

ASU Recruiting: AllSunDevils Interview With 2022 Target Brandon Craddock