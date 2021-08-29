Arizona State Loses Another 2022 Commit

On Saturday, Miami Central (FL) safety Alfonzo Allen announced via his twitter page the decision to de-commit from Arizona State.

Allen, who committed to the Sun Devils earlier in March, finds himself back on the open market as quite the hot commodity. Allen has nearly 50 offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and more.

As for Arizona State, this brings their 2022 class to just five commits: Carter Brown, Tristan Dunn, Larry Turner-Gooden, Syncere Massey and Tevin White.

Allen becomes the second recruit for ASU to de-commit over the summer, as Jaylin Marshall opened his recruitment back up in late July. After his commitment to ASU, Allen took an official visit to Indiana in late June.

Prior to committing to Arizona State, Allen's top-12 schools included the following: USC, UCF, USF, UAB, South Carolina, Florida State, Texas A&M, Clemson, LSU, Alabama, Miami and of course, Arizona State.

Allen is a 6-0, 205 pound safety who closely ranks as a composite top 20 player at his position.

With two other safeties in Allen's class (Dunn and Turner-Gooden), perhaps Allen felt as if his talents would be utilized better elsewhere. Allen has yet to respond to AllSunDevils' request to speak.

Although de-commitments are not rare, ASU's 2022 class continues to shrink in both quality and quantity. The Sun Devils look to hit the recruiting trail hard during the season, hosting official visits on prominent weekends such as when USC comes to town.

