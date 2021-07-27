2022 DB Jaylin Marshall Decommits from ASU

The composite four-star defensive back says his recruitment is 100% open.

Last week, the Arizona State Sun Devils notched their seventh commitment for the class of 2022 with the verbal commitment from safety Tristan Dunn.

That number now drops to six.

Miami Central High School defensive back Jaylin Marshall went to his Twitter page to announce that his recruitment is "100% open" after previously committing to Arizona State in February.

"First off I would like to thank Arizona State University and the whole coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to verbally commit," said Marshall on Twitter.

"I would like to thank Coach (Chris) Hawkins for sticking with me through this process all the way up to now. But I feel the recruiting process is a long one and I wasn't patient. After a long conversation with family, coaches and friends I decided that I will be de-committing from ASU. My recruitment is 100% open. (No Questions)"

Marshall, one of four strong secondary players ASU originally had in their 2022 class until today, took visits to Pitt and Georgia Tech since the date of his commitment to Arizona State.

Marshall gathered a recent offer from Florida State to add to over 30 total offers from schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma, Texas and more.

While Arizona State still remains a possibility, it's clear Marshall hasn't truly sold himself on where he wants to play at the collegiate level.

