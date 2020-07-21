ASU Football: Arizona State offers 4-Star 2021 DE Deonte Anderson

Arizona State continues their rampant recruiting process with an offer on the four-star class of 2021 athlete Deonte Anderson out of Fort Meade, FL.

When asked about his initial thoughts on the Sun Devils program, Anderson quickly pointed to ASU’s coaching staff led by Herm Edwards. “I think they have a great program and a great set of coaches” said Anderson to AllSunDevils.

Anderson, who stands at 6-3 and weighs 230 lbs, is listed as an SI All-American candidate. Here’s what SI All-American had to say on Anderson:

“Anderson is going to need to pack on pounds to hold up on the edge, but the measurables are all there otherwise. Seems to be a great athlete that just needs some fine-tuning and singular position focus. A rock-solid foundation should help him blossom in college.”

Officially listed as a defensive end, Anderson also plays outside linebacker and tight end for Fort Meade High School. On film, Anderson’s burst off the line of scrimmage and athleticism to get to the quarterback sticks out after first glance.

The offer extended by ASU provides Anderson his 20th offer, as schools such as Nebraska and South Carolina have also extended interest in the defensive end.

The Sun Devils currently have two commitments at Anderson’s position for next year’s class, as Caleb Banks and Gharin Stansbury (both three-star prospects) have committed to ASU. Anderson would be ASU’s fourth four-star commit (247 Sports rankings solely) for the class of 2021, as ATH Tommi Hill, WR Junior Alexander and OLB Jaydon Williams are currently committed to the Sun Devils.