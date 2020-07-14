SI All-American Candidate Deonte Anderson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Deonte Anderson

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Fort Meade (FL)

Schools of Interest: Boston College, Georgia Tech and Cincinnati, among others.

Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Long-armed defensive end with a thin frame. He will certainly need to add considerable weight to hold up in Power-5 on the edge.

Athleticism: When he’s not rushing the passer, he’s playing tight end and doing so fairly well. He has a quick first step but the most impressive trait are the hips through contact. He can bend a bit, he but could stand to improve there. Plays basketball for Fort Meade and does so well.

Instincts: Seems to understand the down and distance. Cranks it up in pivotal moments and must-have, stop situations. Uses his length to his advantage on the edge. Could stand to improve with play recognition.

Polish: Doesn’t have one specifically great trait, but does everything fairly well. He doesn’t show an advanced skill set in terms of hand fighting, but that could be due to the fact that he probably spent most of practice learning two positions in high school.

Bottom Line: Anderson is going to need to pack on pounds to hold up on the edge, but the measurables are all there otherwise. Seems to be a great athlete that just needs some fine-tuning and singular position focus. A rock-solid foundation should help him blossom in college.