SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Deonte Anderson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Deonte Anderson
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds
Position: Defensive End 
School: Fort Meade (FL) 
Schools of Interest: Boston College, Georgia Tech and Cincinnati, among others. 
Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Long-armed defensive end with a thin frame. He will certainly need to add considerable weight to hold up in Power-5 on the edge. 

Athleticism: When he’s not rushing the passer, he’s playing tight end and doing so fairly well. He has a quick first step but the most impressive trait are the hips through contact. He can bend a bit, he but could stand to improve there. Plays basketball for Fort Meade and does so well. 

Instincts: Seems to understand the down and distance. Cranks it up in pivotal moments and must-have, stop situations. Uses his length to his advantage on the edge. Could stand to improve with play recognition. 

Polish: Doesn’t have one specifically great trait, but does everything fairly well. He doesn’t show an advanced skill set in terms of hand fighting, but that could be due to the fact that he probably spent most of practice learning two positions in high school. 

Bottom Line: Anderson is going to need to pack on pounds to hold up on the edge, but the measurables are all there otherwise. Seems to be a great athlete that just needs some fine-tuning and singular position focus. A rock-solid foundation should help him blossom in college.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American