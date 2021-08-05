Arizona State OL Kellen Diesch Named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

Diesch would become the first ASU player to win the award.

Arizona State offensive lineman Kellen Diesch was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list on Thursday.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas high school and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

Diesch hails from Trophy Club, Texas and played his first three seasons at Texas A&M prior to transferring to Arizona State in 2020 as a graduate transfer. Diesch would become the first Sun Devil and Pac-12 player to win such honors.

Diesch was also named to the Pac-12's all-conference team as a second team tackle.

The watch list announced today will be narrowed to up to 16 semifinalists in November and then up to five finalists in December. They will be selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans and previous winners. The finalists will be brought to Tyler for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet scheduled for Jan. 12, 2022.

