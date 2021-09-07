Arizona State Rises in Newest AP Poll

The Arizona State Sun Devils saw an improvement in their ranking following their 41-14 victory over Southern Utah.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press released their weekly rankings for the second time following their initial preseason polls.

Heading into the season, Arizona State barely etched its way into becoming a ranked squad. The Sun Devils claimed the No. 25 spot prior to their meeting with Southern Utah last Thursday.

Now, ASU finds itself as the No. 23 ranked team on Tuesday in the AP's newest poll.

The move in the rankings comes as no surprise since two teams within striking distance of the Sun Devils fell victim to Week 1 losses. Previously ranked No. 20 Washington were stunned when Montana strolled into Husky Stadium and left with a victory.

Previously ranked No. 23 Louisiana weren't able to get past Texas, also propelling ASU another spot thanks to their proximity to Arizona State in the rankings.

In total, six teams ranked 10-20 in last week's poll began their season 0-1: North Carolina (10), Wisconsin (12), Miami (14), LSU (16), Indiana (17) and Washington.

After defeating LSU last weekend, UCLA now find themselves 2-0 for the first time in Chip Kelly's tenure with the team, and now are ranked 16th.

AP Top Ten:

1. Alabama (59) 2. Georgia (4) 3. Ohio State 4. Oklahoma 5. Texas A&M 6. Clemson 7. Cincinnati 8. Notre Dame 9. Iowa State 10. Iowa

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. Like and follow AllSunDevils on Facebook, and for more ASU news visit https://www.si.com/college/arizonastate/