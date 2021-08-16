Breaking Down Arizona State's Top 25 AP Poll Ranking

The Sun Devils find themselves ranked in the AP poll after narrowly missing the Coaches Poll.

Like we always say: The media know more about the game of football than coaches.

At least that's a mindset commonly shared among Arizona State Sun Devils faithful. Last week the Sun Devils were left out of USA Today's Coaches Poll Top 25, but now they find themselves ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press' Preseason Top 25 poll on Monday.

The Sun Devils were one of five Pac-12 teams to see themselves ranked in the AP poll. The likes of Oregon (11), USC (15), Washington (20) and Utah (24) all finished ahead of Arizona State. UCLA also received votes to make the Top 25.

By the Numbers

Seven of the AP voters represented Pac-12 teams. Only two of those voters placed Arizona State in their respective Top 25, accompanied by their affiliated school in parenthesis: Michael Lev (Arizona) and Ryan Thorburn (Oregon). Over 30 total voters had Arizona State ranked ahead of the first week of college football season.

The highest the Sun Devils were placed out of voters was 13th by Jon Wilner (San Jose State) of the San Jose Mercury News. Don Williams (Texas Tech) also had Arizona State ranked inside the top fifteen.

This is the first time Arizona State has appeared in the preseason AP Top 25 poll under head coach Herm Edwards, and their first appearance since 2015 when the team debuted at number 15.

Ranked for a Good Reason

There's much to be confident about in Arizona State heading into 2021. An overwhelming amount of starters from the previous season return to the team, including four offensive linemen and a dynamic backfield of DeaMonte Trayanum and Rachaad White that helped lead the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game (264.2) last year.

All led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, of course, who could propel himself among the best quarterbacks in the country with a strong season.

The defensive side of the ball is equally encouraging, and arguably the better of two phases. ASU's defense led the conference in points allowed per game (23.2), still boasting a strong front seven, despite losing Jermayne Lole, and one of the best defensive secondaries in the country.

The Sun Devils are less than three weeks away from their first taste of action in 2021, hosting Southern Utah on Thursday, September 2.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. Like and follow AllSunDevils on Facebook, and for more ASU news visit https://www.si.com/college/arizonastate/