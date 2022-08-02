Sun Devils Football Adds 2023 Three-Star Defensive Back Amarion Atwood

The Arizona State Sun Devils football program has added its second 2023 recruit in as many days, this time with Texas defensive back Amarion Atwood.

Atwood announced his commitment to the Sun Devils on his personal Twitter account:

The commitment from Atwood, a three-star prospect out of Mesquite, Tex., gives the Sun Devils their fifth commit for the 2023 class.

The Sun Devils are currently rolling with a lot of unknowns in their secondary for 2022, with players like Timarcus Davis, brothers Kejuan and Keon Markham and Auburn transfer Ro Torrence in line for big roles for the team despite not having an overly abundant amount of playing time under their belts. Kejuan Markham and Davis will likely depart from the program in 2023 due to eligibility.

As far as younger players go, Isaiah Johnson, Saadite Green Jr. and Donovan Johnson will be entering their sophomore season in 2023. Others like RJ Regan, Conner Lewis, T Lee, Alphonso Taylor, Jean Boyd III and several others will likely factor into the Sun Devils' secondary competition in 2023.

With some departures bound to happen following the 2022 season, Atwood's addition will certainly help a secondary that could be facing a complete makeover depending on the unit's level of play. How big his role will be is far from certain until he gets onto the field. He will, however, be a welcome addition to a secondary in need of reinforcements after watching five-year starter Chase Lucas and others depart following the 2021 season.

Atwood will be a pivotal signing for the Sun Devils and will help give the team's 2023 recruiting class a little more validity.

