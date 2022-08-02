Sun Devils Football Lands 2023 Three-Star Defensive Lineman Cullen Fite

The 2023 recruiting class for Arizona State Sun Devils football has been devoid of commits, with just three confirmed as of July 30. The Sun Devils had two of their three commits on the defense with linebacker RL Miller and safety Chase Davis. They added a third on July 31 with three-star defensive lineman Cullen "CJ" Fite.

Fite officially announced his commitment to Arizona State University on Twitter:

With Fite joining the 2023 recruiting class, the Sun Devils have now added a defensive player to each level of the defense. Fite, Miller and Davis are ranked three-star prospects per 247 Sports.

Fite, who plays his high-school ball in Tatum, Tex., will figure to add more depth on the defensive line, which may lose guys like Omarr Norman-Lott should he depart from the program early for the NFL. Veterans like Nesta Jade Silvera, Tutala Pesefea Jr. and B'Ahmad Miller will run out of eligibility following this season, leaving lots of potential vacancies to fill on the defensive line.

The Sun Devils will have some young defensive linemen to give Fite some competition. Incoming freshman Robby Harrison will compete for snaps in 2022 and could establish himself as a key player for 2023. Others like Matthew Pola Moa and Jalil Rivera-Harvey will also factor into the team's defensive line rotation in 2023.

Fite, who is currently listed at 6-foot-1, 280 pounds, figures to be a good fit on the interior of the defensive line and could bulk his way up into a nose-tackle role if he or the team desire.

The addition of Fite is certainly a welcome one to a recruiting class that is certainly lacking in the quantity department.

