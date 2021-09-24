Arizona State's Uniforms for Week 4 vs Colorado

2-1 on the field but 3-0 in the uniform department.

The Arizona State Sun Devils may have suffered their first loss last week on the road to BYU, yet the team remains undefeated when it comes to aesthetically dominating the gridiron. Last week's uniform combination of gold helmets/black jerseys/black pants provided a nice contrast to BYU's whiteout, emphasizing the primetime matchup even more.

Typically, there's some sort of tease, leak or reveal of the uniforms. Rivals' Uniformity will typically do a really detailed and well written breakdown of whatever Arizona State will be wearing that week.

Yet ASU's week four uniforms have already been revealed, and the jersey already might be in your closet.

Helmet- The gold helmet returns for a second straight week, this time with a maroon stripe and maroon facemask. Also, SPARKY IS BACK ON THE HELMET!!

Jersey- Gold jersey with AZ state flag sunburst in maroon featured on the sleeves. "Arizona State" reads across the chest in maroon with respective Adidas and Pac-12 patches above. Numbers are maroon.

Pants- Maroon pants with "ASU" located horizontally on the player's right thigh.

Also, Colorado's uniforms for the upcoming weekend aren't too shabby, either.