September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
BasketballFootballWomen SportsSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Arizona State's Uniforms for Week 4 vs Colorado

2-1 on the field but 3-0 in the uniform department.

The Arizona State Sun Devils may have suffered their first loss last week on the road to BYU, yet the team remains undefeated when it comes to aesthetically dominating the gridiron. Last week's uniform combination of gold helmets/black jerseys/black pants provided a nice contrast to BYU's whiteout, emphasizing the primetime matchup even more. 

Typically, there's some sort of tease, leak or reveal of the uniforms. Rivals' Uniformity will typically do a really detailed and well written breakdown of whatever Arizona State will be wearing that week. 

Yet ASU's week four uniforms have already been revealed, and the jersey already might be in your closet. 

Helmet- The gold helmet returns for a second straight week, this time with a maroon stripe and maroon facemask. Also, SPARKY IS BACK ON THE HELMET!!

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jersey- Gold jersey with AZ state flag sunburst in maroon featured on the sleeves. "Arizona State" reads across the chest in maroon with respective Adidas and Pac-12 patches above. Numbers are maroon. 

Pants- Maroon pants with "ASU" located horizontally on the player's right thigh. 

Also, Colorado's uniforms for the upcoming weekend aren't too shabby, either. 

ASU Student Section
Football

Arizona State's Uniforms for Week 4 vs Colorado

1 minute ago
SParky
Football

Larry Turner-Gooden De-Commits From Arizona State

7 hours ago
Branden Lewis
Football

ASU Opponent Preview: Colorado Visits as Sun Devils Open Pac-12 Play

11 hours ago
Tyler Johnson
Football

Arizona State Hosts Colorado as 14-Point Favorites

Sep 22, 2021
lawrence guy
Football

Former Sun Devils DL Lawrence Guy Speaks About Being Vegan

Sep 22, 2021
Trophies
Football

New Pac-12 Bowl Projections Released

Sep 22, 2021
Edwards
Football

Arizona State Prepares for Conference Play Against Colorado

Sep 21, 2021
Zane Gonzalez
Football

Next Level: Sun Devils in NFL Week 2 Recap

Sep 21, 2021