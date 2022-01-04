Arizona State Left With Voids on Offensive Line for 2022

Three Arizona State Sun Devils have now departed from the team, leaving gaps for anybody's taking moving forward into 2022.

When people talk about the Arizona State Sun Devils' 2021 season, a heavy emphasis will be placed on what could have been.

Now, after Arizona State underachieved with one of its best rosters in recent memory, the fallout has begun thanks to key players departing in the transfer portal and others leaving for the NFL Draft.

Stars such as running back Rachaad White, linebacker Darien Butler and cornerbacks Jack Jones and Chase Lucas hope to be on a professional field in 2022 after magnificent careers in Tempe.

There's been plenty of talk of how the Sun Devils can and will replace them.

However, an underlying issue some haven't faced just yet is the construction of Arizona State's offensive line.

On Monday, junior center Dohnovan West officially declared for the April NFL Draft.

West's absence is just another hole for Arizona State to fill, as he is now one of three starters from 2021 to depart from the team, joining tackle Kellen Diesch and guard Henry Hattis (both graduates).

SunDevilSource also reported that redshirt sophomore Jarrett Bell isn't expected to return to the program. Rather, Bell is expected to graduate and return to his home state of California to help with his family's truck business.

At the moment, Arizona State has had six recruits in the 2022 class officially sign their letters of intent to play their next few seasons with ASU. Two more commits are expected to join the Sun Devils later on Wednesday, Feb. 2 on national signing day.

ASU also welcomes three new players via the transfer portal. However, not a single one of those recruits will provide help for the offensive line.

Arizona State will now rely on current depth to help fill those holes.

Backup players this season such as left tackle Isaia Glass, interior linemen Ben Bray and Ezra Dotson-Oyetade and freshman right tackle Austin Barry are a few names to keep an eye as spring ball approaches.

The Sun Devils have seen recent success in grabbing talent from the transfer portal, previously adding Hattis and Diesch to their offensive line.

Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards spoke on the importance of the transfer portal, and the role it will play for the Sun Devils moving forward.

“This portal thing is real. We’re not done by any stretch of the imagination bringing in players,” Edwards said. “We have about eight now that have committed to us, high-school kids as well — we’re going in the portal looking for another 12 guys. So this team will look a lot different than it does right now.

"We need some experience at certain positions. We know that. We’ve reached out to a lot of players and there’s some interest and now it’s just a waiting game. You have to recruit them too a little bit, so that’s part of it and we understand that. We’re going to have an opportunity to bring in some guys that can help us.”

Thus far, at least on the offensive line, the Sun Devils have yet to fill those voids. Arizona State has a long offseason ahead to add the necessary talent in order to keep the offense, which relies heavily on establishing the run, churning as best as possible.