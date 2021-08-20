ASU Betting: College Football Insiders Predict Sun Devils Hit Under 8.5 Wins

An overwhelming majority of writers and analysts don't appear to have much faith in the Sun Devils heading into 2021.

The results are in, and if predictions by those who cover college football hold any weight, the Arizona State Sun Devils are set up for a disappointing 2021 campaign.

The Athletic recently released their Pac-12 football betting preview, detailing all the bets to cash when it comes to conference winner, divisional winners and win totals for each team heading into the new year.

The odds to win the Pac-12, displayed on BetMGM, appear like this:

Oregon 5-2

Washington 7-2

USC 4-1

Arizona State 4-1

Utah 6-1

UCLA 12-1

Washington State 40-1

Stanford 50-1

California 50-1

Colorado 66-1

Oregon State 66-1

Arizona 100-1

Out of 20 writers and analysts surveyed, not one chose Arizona State to win the Pac-12 this year. ASU only garnered two of 20 votes to win the Pac-12 South, with USC (14) and Utah (3) both finishing ahead of the Sun Devils in the polling.

ASU currently sits at +240 odds to win its division, placing behind only USC, who are the current favorites at +170.

When it came to projecting over/unders for wins, Arizona State remained an unpopular pick. ASU, currently sitting at 8.5 for the projected win total, had an overwhelming amount of insiders favoring the Sun Devils to finish under the 8.5 mark.

Seventeen of 20 voters chose ASU to hit the under (+100), while three only voted for Arizona State to cash on the over (-120).

For varying reasons (mostly the ongoing investigation), Arizona State doesn't appear to be well-liked across the country to make any noise in the Pac-12 this season. If you're high on the Sun Devils, the time is now to strike and get the best odds possible for ASU to make some noise like many around the state of Arizona believe they will.

As for the staff of AllSunDevils, we predicted ASU to hit the over for 2021. We're with you, ASU faithful, even if 17 of The Athletic's finest are not.

