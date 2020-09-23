ASU Football: Part 2 SI All-American Talks ASU 2021 Class and Looks Around the State of Arizona

The Herm Edwards recruiting train keeps chugging along without a doubt as various recruiting sites place his ASU’s 2021 class in their Top 25 classes nationally. SI All-American has ASU on their list, ranking them 21 overall thus far. The Sun Devils have no problem going far and wide to search for guys who meet their criteria and fill their needs.

Recently though, many have noticed that the wide recruiting net cast hasn’t drawn in many in-state kids. Is this deliberate? Were some local kids not the fit Herm’s staff is looking for? Have these local athletes just been drawn to leave the state regardless? It’s tough to explain why this has happened.

This season, we’ll be taking a closer look at the in-state prep talent- discussing what guys look like ASU caliber athletes, who they shouldn’t want to let get away, who ASU might want to take closer looks at, getting to know the local kids who have committed to or seem to be strongly considering Tempe and even highlighting some lesser-known gridiron greats (who doesn’t love an underdog).

Here at All SunDevils, we’ve begun touring the valley as high schools continue their ramp up for the start of their season Oct. 2. Here’s what we’ve seen in practices:

Centennial HS (Peoria, AZ)- Though this West Valley power doesn’t appear to have many athletes that have been engaged by ASU, they’re not short on talent. If you enjoy combat in the trenches, this is your type of program.

OT Caiden Miles, 2021, UNLV Commit- For a program that has tremendous size on the lines, Tackle Caiden Miles is the man that anchors the bunch. Caiden is every bit of the 6’4” 290-lb he’s listed at, and he carries it very well. The Rebels got themselves a quality lineman.

DT TJ McRae, 2021- McRae comes in at 6’3”, 280-lb. Currently, it’s known he has an offer from Memphis, but McRae strikes me as a player that will catch the attention of Power 5 programs as he’s able to get them some 2020 game film. TJ is a nice combination of size, strength and mobility. He regularly displayed a power bull rush in practice that catches your attention.

Desert Edge HS (Goodyear, AZ)- Another strong West Valley program with plenty of talent on both sides of the ball that’ll draw college recruiters to their campus.

QB Adryan Lara, 2022, Washington State Commit- This kid is fun to watch. He threw for over 4000 yards as a sophomore, and he has the weapons to do it again this year. Don’t let the passing yards fool you though, Lara is an athlete, and if he decides to tuck it and go, he can hurt you on the ground too. The future Cougar is someone I would not have been shocked to see in Tempe and is someone I can see giving Sun Devil coaches fits when they face Wazzu in the future.

OL Gavin Broscious, 2022- Broscious, who has an ASU offer, is a strong lineman prospect for Desert Edge. The 6’4”, 290-lb Junior bends and moves his frame well and has a future at either tackle or guard. 2020 will be a big Fall for Gavin and one where he could emerge as the top Arizona lineman in his class.

DB Steven Ortiz, 2021, Minnesota Commit- Steven Ortiz is physical. The 6-foot defensive back has a bright future as a Golden Gopher. Ortiz stands out in the field, be it for his coverage skills or his physicality, especially when supporting against the run. Ortiz attacks. It makes me wonder if Free Safety is in his future to best utilize his skillset. ASU will be glad they don’t have to face him regularly when he’s at Minnesota.

Hamilton HS (Chandler, AZ)- Hamilton will be one of the top programs in the state. A deeply talented team with several national recruits. Another college recruiter hotspot.

QB Nicco Marchiol, 2022- Marchiol is one of the top junior quarterbacks in the country. The southpaw slinger boasts offers from just about all the top programs in the country, including ASU. Nothing would appease Sun Devil Nation more than keeping the lefty home in the valley but locking him up won’t be easy. The Hamilton star shows all the skills you’d expect in a quarterback with his accolades- a strong and accurate arm, solid height and a great combination of strength and mobility. One would think he’ll be a major pursuit for Herm Edwards and staff.

OL Grayson Stovall, 2022- Stovall is a strong-framed lineman who looks ready to breakout into a national recruit. The 6’4”, 280lb athlete shows impressive agility and flexibility for a lineman, which is likely one of the many reasons he carries an ASU offer amongst others like UofA, Michigan State, and Utah. I predict that Stovall really shines and makes himself a local priority for the Sun Devils.

CB Cole Martin, 2023- Martin is the definition of elite athleticism. As soon as you arrive to the field, he draws your attention with his elite speed and skillset. The dynamic DB has the total package- the backpedal, the change of direction, the physicality, the speed, the coverage skills on top of just a great personality that his teammates are drawn to. He plays with great joy. The Super Sophomore already has an ASU offer, but he certainly will be a major recruit nationally over the next three seasons. Another local priority for the Sun Devils, one would imagine.

With the Arizona prep season starting up next week, we look forward to continuing to highlight all the top in-state talent that Sun Devil fans should keep an eye on. Next week, we’ll take a look at two more in-state powers in Queen Creek High School and perennial power, Saguaro High School, as they prepare to kick off their 2020 season.