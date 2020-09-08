Top 25 Football Recruiting Class Rankings: Breaking Down 21-25

The SI All-American Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings are public, with specific criteria laid out in how the group was assembled. It's followed by more team-specific breakdowns, one-by-one.

Classes 16-20 were broken down here so we consider No. 21-25 below.

21. Arizona State

Total Commits: 20

SI99 Commits: 1

Premium Position Commits: 7

The skill position prospects in the Sun Devil class could compete with some of the top programs in the country on its own and few have a bigger trench haul than Herm Edwards' program with nine offensive and defensive linemen already committed. The class of the group begins with SI99 member and elite cornerback Isaiah Johnson but the trio of quarterback Finn Collins and wide receivers Tommi Hill and Junior Alexander have our collective attention as well. Collins is a steady arm while Hill offers a blend of length and explosiveness to compliment the physically imposing and productive Alexander at 6-foot-3. If there is a sleeper in this group we like at this point it's Charles Armstrong, a growing swing offensive line prospect with a basketball background. -- John Garcia, Jr., SI All-American

22. Iowa

Total Commits: 17

SI99 Commits: 0

Premium Position Commits: 4

This Iowa class of 2021 reads like a typical Hawkeye haul with strength up front on offense and defense with splashes of head-turners elsewhere. The glue of the group is a ready-made offensive line group of four led by tackl David Davidkov and top 10 interior OL prospect Connor Colby, two of the group each standing at least 6-foot-5 to date. The defensive line haul mirrors the group but the top prospect on that side of the ball by SIAA's measure is incoming safety Cooper DeJean, a do-it-all athlete in high school with a great overall feel for the game. Quarterback Joey Labas has some higher ceiling off-script ability in his game to go along with the pure athleticism that the position hasn't showcased in Iowa City for at least a half decade. -- Garcia, Jr.

23. Maryland

Total Commits: 20

SI99 Commits: 1

Premium Position Commits: 5

The Terps entered the 2021 cycle with key needs along the front seven and hit a home run with top 10 overall prospect Demeioun Robinson headlining the haul. Offensively, the Terps entered the cycle with just a pair of scholarship tight ends on the roster as tight ends coach Mike Miller hit the trail to replenish the room. A complimentary foul-man haul rounded out the position, while the extensive local connections that running backs coach Elijah Brooks brought to the staff helped him reel in Roman Hemby, Colby McDonald and Antwain Littleton. The Terps will look to close out the cycle by adding a quarterback behind Lance Legendre and Taulia Tagovailoa while offensive line coach John Reagan searches for an offensive tackle to close out the class. Nonetheless, the recruiting prowess that head coach Mike Locksley brings to the Terps’ program has been well-documented this cycle as the 20-man class fills key needs across the roster. -- Ahmed Ghafir, All Terrapins

24. Nebraska

Total Commits: 18

SI99 Commits: 1

Premium Position Commits: 5

Big Red boasts 18 pledges to date, with 5 being premium-position players. However, without question, the headliner of this group is Thomas Fidone, our No. 2 TE-Y prospect and perhaps the most dynamic pass-catching TE in the nation. AJ Rollins was also considered for a spot in our TE-Y rankings as well. Kamonte Grimes, a prospect from Florida whom we’ve tracked since he was a freshman, can play WR, TE-H, S or OLB for Nebraska. QB Heinrich Haarberg is an intriguing prospect with good physical traits, with likewise for LB Randolph Kpai. Head coach Scott Frost has also reeled in 4 linebackers, while reaching into states such as Florida, Georgia and Iowa for prospects, as well as his home state. -- Edwin Weathersby II, SI All-American

25. Florida State

Total Commits: 15

SI99 Commits: 0

Premium Position Commits: 4

Although this is not the recruiting clip we’re used to seeing Florida State at, the Seminoles’ still sit just inside our top-25. Their 15-man class has no SI99 commits, but it does have 4 pledges at premium positions, including a trio of cornerbacks with solid tape. Omarion Cooper is our No. 8 CB, Hunter Washington was seriously considered for a spot in our top-10 Nickel rankings and Kevin Knowles should contribute to the backend in Tallahassee. Offensively, QB Luke Altmyer is a solid prospect who will have at least a trio of receivers joining him at FSU. -- Weathersby II

