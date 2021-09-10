How to Watch: UNLV Rebels at Arizona State Sun Devils

How to watch and listen to Arizona State's second game of the year against UNLV.

The last (and only) time UNLV and Arizona State played was in a 2008 meeting that saw the Rebels take down the Sun Devils in a game that neither fan base will forget, for varying reasons.

Yet the past is the past, and ASU struts into Week 2 of the college football season looking to make serious noise. A 41-14 victory over Southern Utah in Week 1 was far from ideal, as the Sun Devils look to clean up a lot of their game and strengthen themselves before heading on a road trip to BYU the following week.

The focus remains on UNLV, a team that previously dropped its season opener to Eastern Washington. However, a change at quarterback (UNLV gave the nod to Doug Brumfield) could spark the Rebels to new heights.

Story lines for both sides will be followed closely leading up to the game, yet where can viewers watch and listen to the game?

How to Watch

UNLV at Arizona State will be nationally broadcast on ESPN2 with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport on the call for the game. Similar to last week, the game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. Arizona time kickoff.

How to Listen

If you're unable to catch the game on TV, you're able to tune in to Arizona Sports 620 AM for the radio broadcast. The 620 team of Tim Healey, Jeff Van Raaphorst and Jordan Simone will be on the call over the airwaves.

