Sun Devils QB Jayden Daniels Sees Heisman Odds Change

Arizona State's lone representative on the Heisman list of odds saw his stock fall just a tad since January.

If you've dreamed of laying some good earned American money on Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels winning the 2021 Heisman Trophy, the bang on your buck will hit a little harder now.

Updated odds have been released on BetOnline favorites for the Heisman winner this season, with a new leader in the clubhouse. Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has overtaken Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler as the new odds-on favorite to hear his name called during the ceremony.

The current top five:

JT Daniels, Georgia 5/1

Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma 7/1

Bryce Young, Alabama 10/1

CJ Stroud, Ohio State 10/1

D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson 11/1

Representing the Sun Devils

Daniels is still high on the list, despite seeing his odds nearly double. In January, Daniels had 14/1 odds to bring home Arizona State's first ever Heisman back to Tempe.

However, Daniels' odds have now increased to 28/1.

It's unclear why the odds have doubled for Daniels. No significant news has come out to indicate he might have less a chance of winning, at least on a playing/performance level. The NCAA's ongoing investigation in Tempe may have something to do with it, or perhaps other players on the list have had their hype-train conducted in the proper way to boost their odds.

Also, odds usually move depending on the money wagered or not on a player.

If you were confident before in Daniels bringing home the trophy (or maybe just throwing up a Hail Mary), you can now double your money thanks to his newly posted odds.

