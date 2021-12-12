Breaking Down Final 2021 Heisman Voting

The Heisman Trophy has finally been awarded to Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young. Here's how the final voting of the award panned out on Saturday evening.

After 900-plus votes were returned with filled ballots, we finally have a winner.

The 87th Heisman Memorial Trophy was awarded to Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young on Saturday evening.

Young, a sophomore, was the overwhelming favorite to take home the award, while making some history along the way.

With Young capturing the Heisman this year, Alabama is now the third school since 2000 to see back-to-back winners of the trophy following receiver DeVonta Smith's successful campaign in 2020, following in the footsteps of USC (Matt Leinart 2004-Reggie Bush 2005) and Oklahoma (Baker Mayfield 2017-Kyler Murray 2018).

Young also became the fifth player to win the award in their sophomore season, joining Tim Tebow, Sam Bradford, Mark Ingram and Lamar Jackson as the only sophomores to win the Heisman.

Predictable? Perhaps.

A survey completed by BetOnline prior to the ceremony revealed that an overwhelming majority of the country believed Young would be Alabama's fourth winner since 2009.

When it came down to the actual voting of the Heisman, results felt similar.

Breaking Down Final Heisman Voting

First Place Votes

Bryce Young: 684

Aidan Hutchinson: 78

Will Anderson Jr.: 31

Kenny Pickett: 28

C.J. Stroud: 12

Total Voting Points

Bryce Young: 2,311

Aidan Hutchinson: 954

Kenny Pickett: 631

C.J. Stroud: 399

Will Anderson Jr.: 325

Young became the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, receiving 83% of possible points, pitting him for the seventh-most votes of all-time.

Young, who also won all six voting regions, received the tenth-most first place votes of all time at 684.