ESPN's FPI Predicts Las Vegas Bowl Between Arizona State, Wisconsin

When it comes to ESPN's Football Power Index, there's no doubting who the favorite is heading into the Las Vegas Bowl between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Wisconsin Badgers.

Bowl season is now fully underway, and the madness has already begun. The Cure Bowl, the first game of bowl season, ended in a thrilling 47-41 victory for Coastal Carolina over Northern Illinois

Although early, the Pac-12 has yet to gain a victory. Oregon State fell victim to Utah State 24-13 in the LA Bowl, while honorary Pac-12 champion BYU surprisingly fell to UAB in the Independence Bowl 31-28.

Soon, it will be Arizona State's turn to step up to the plate in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Their opponents? An 8-4 Wisconsin Badgers team that plays a similar style to the Sun Devils in terms of wanting to establish the run and play tough defense.

Heading into Dec. 30, the Badgers are touchdown favorites on SI Sportsbook.

However, what does ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) think of the Sun Devils' chances at Allegiant Stadium?

ESPN's FPI Predicts Las Vegas Bowl

According to ESPN's FPI, the Badgers have a 61.5% chance to win the Las Vegas Bowl, giving Arizona State just a 38.5% chance to win.

The Sun Devils have had a few key opt-outs, including starting cornerbacks Jack Jones and Chase Lucas and star running back Rachaad White. Center Dohnovan West had thumb surgery and will not play, while other players are still in question.

ESPN's PickCenter has the Badgers defeating Arizona State by a calculated score of 24.5-18.5, with ASU covering a +6.5-point spread.

ESPN also slightly favors the over of 42 points.

The Sun Devils look to hit their first nine-win season since 2014 in the Las Vegas Bowl against Wisconsin on Dec. 30 at 8:30 pm Arizona time.