Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
BasketballFootballWomen SportsSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Former Arizona State OL Cody Shear Transfers to Syracuse

Shear, a backup offensive lineman for the Sun Devils, now finds a new home after entering the transfer portal.
Author:

On Wednesday, 247 Sports' Stephen Bailey first reported Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Cody Shear will transfer to Syracuse. 

Shear entered the transfer portal in late June, as the 6-foot-5 tackle originally transferred to the program from Oregon after the 2018 season. Shear has two years of eligibility left and is considered a redshirt junior. 

The former ASU tackle didn't see the field during his two years in Tempe. 

All Syracuse's Mike McAllister believes Shear, at worst, can be a strong depth player for the Orange. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Shear was not the only Sun Devils player to enter the transfer portal recently. Defensive lineman Stephon Wright joined SMU after entering the portal just a few weeks ago, and punter Michael Turk just entered the portal last week with no new program yet announced. 

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. Like and follow AllSunDevils on Facebook, and for more ASU news visit https://www.si.com/college/arizonastate/

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Former Arizona State OL Cody Shear Transfers to Syracuse

Daniels Close Up Celebrating With WR
Football

ESPN's Football Power Index Predicts Second Half of Arizona State's Schedule

Players Celebrating TD
Football

Arizona State Finishes Just Outside Top 25 in USA Today Coaches Poll

basketball
Basketball

2022 ASU Basketball Target Richard Isaacs Jr. Lists Sun Devils in Top Four

Schmitt
Women Sports

Two Arizona State Sun Devils Medal as Tokyo Olympics Finish

Prentice Gill
Football

Report: Two More Arizona State Coaches Placed on Administrative Leave

Slovis
Football

Know Your Enemies: USC Provides Ultimate Test for ASU Pac-12 South Hopes

John Lynch
Football

John Lynch Recognizes Herm Edwards in Hall of Fame Enshrinement Speech