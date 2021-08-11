Former Arizona State OL Cody Shear Transfers to Syracuse

Shear, a backup offensive lineman for the Sun Devils, now finds a new home after entering the transfer portal.

On Wednesday, 247 Sports' Stephen Bailey first reported Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Cody Shear will transfer to Syracuse.

Shear entered the transfer portal in late June, as the 6-foot-5 tackle originally transferred to the program from Oregon after the 2018 season. Shear has two years of eligibility left and is considered a redshirt junior.

The former ASU tackle didn't see the field during his two years in Tempe.

All Syracuse's Mike McAllister believes Shear, at worst, can be a strong depth player for the Orange.

"With Syracuse’s offensive line in need of significant improvement from the past two seasons, depth pieces like Shear can help quite a bit. Not only can he push projected starters Dakota Davis, Chris Bleich and Carlos Vettorello, but he can slide in if injury necessitates," said McAllister.

Shear was not the only Sun Devils player to enter the transfer portal recently. Defensive lineman Stephon Wright joined SMU after entering the portal just a few weeks ago, and punter Michael Turk just entered the portal last week with no new program yet announced.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. Like and follow AllSunDevils on Facebook, and for more ASU news visit https://www.si.com/college/arizonastate/