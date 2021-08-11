Syracuse Adds Arizona State Transfer OL

Syracuse has added Arizona State graduate transfer offensive lineman Cody Shear for the 2021 season. Shear spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with Arizona State, and the 2018 campaign with Oregon. Shear played primarily along the interior of the offensive line at ASU and Oregon, including time at center. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Shear signed with Oregon in the 2017 recruiting cycle over Arizona, BYU, Georgia Tech, Memphis, Oregon State, San Diego State, Virginia and Washington State among many others. His recruitment by San Diego State was led by current Syracuse offensive line coach Mike Schmidt. So there is an established relationship.

Shear was considered a top 10 player in the state of Oregon in his recruiting class and one of the top interior offensive line prospects in the Northwest that cycle. With Syracuse’s offensive line in need of significant improvement from the past two seasons, depth pieces like Shear can help quite a bit. Not only can he push projected starters Dakota Davis, Chris Bleich and Carlos Vettorello, but he can slide in if injury necessitates.

Shear was present at practice on Wednesday. Arizona State hired former Syracuse offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh during the offseason. After a semester of spring ball under Cavanaugh, Shear entered the portal in June.

Head coach Dino Babers indicated an addition to the offensive line addition could be in the way during his press conference to kick off training camp. Shear becomes that addition as the Orange gears up for the season opener at Ohio on September 4th.