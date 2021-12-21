Former USC Quarterback Kedon Slovis Bids Farewell to USC in Players' Tribune Piece

The former Trojans quarterback will now be heading to Pittsburgh, but not before Kedon Slovis bids an emotional goodbye in a letter published in the Players' Tribune.

Where there's smoke, there's fire.

After a season that just didn't sit well for a multitude of reasons, USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis entered the transfer portal on Dec. 13.

Just over a week later, Slovis now finds himself packing his bags from the warm weather of Los Angeles to the cold fronts of Pittsburgh, officially transferring to play quarterback at Pitt after the departure of Kenny Pickett.

There were initial reports of Slovis heading to Pitt earlier in the week, yet when Yahoo!'s Pete Thamel reported the move on Tuesday, that's when the world of college football knew it was legitimate.

Slovis didn't leave without a whisper, though.

He penned an excellent article in the Players' Tribune that addressed both USC and Pitt fans.

"And I won’t lie: I thought we would continue that success throughout my career. But football is kind of like life — you can’t control everything," said Slovis in the letter. "Whether it’s injuries, or having to navigate a season with COVID and so many unknowns…. some things you just don’t plan for. And everything didn’t go as I planned during the rest of my time at USC."

Slovis would initially burst on the national scene after a tremendous freshman campaign with the Trojans that featured 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2019.

Slovis eventually lost his starting spot lost to freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart this year, and with new head coach Lincoln Riley ready to shake things up at USC, the time couldn't have been better for Slovis to depart.

In a recent podcast interview, Slovis said Notre Dame was the first team to reach out to him following his decision to leave USC.

"I had to wrap up my workout and get in the car because I think it was actually Notre Dame on the phone for the first call. I was like, 'Shoot. This is kind of developing a lot more quickly than I imagined,'" Slovis said.

However, it's Pitt that find themselves as the winners of the Slovis sweepstakes.

The Panthers are hoping Slovis, who has two years of eligibility remaining in his career, can continue the path that Pickett paved at Heinz Field. Slovis takes over a team that will enter 2022 as reigning ACC champions.