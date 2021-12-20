Pac-12 Transfer Portal News: Bo Nix to Oregon, Kedon Slovis Reportedly Finds New Home

The Pac-12 has certainly been busy with transfer portal news, as the conference welcomed one marquee name while also seeing another prominent passer depart a program.

The transfer portal is as alive as ever, with the Pac-12 conference recently seeing action at the quarterback position.

On Sunday, former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix announced his decision to transfer to the Oregon.

Nix joins newly-hired Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who was Nix's former position coach and offensive coordinator during his freshman season at Auburn.

Nix passed for 11 touchdowns and three interceptions in 10 games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury that saw him miss the Iron Bowl against Alabama.

Ducks Digest's Max Torres says to expect an open competition following the departure of quarterback Anthony Brown at Oregon. Nix will join a quarterback room full of youth including former five-star quarterback Ty Thompson, Jay Butterfield and Robby Ashford.

Nix initially entered the transfer portal on Dec. 13. He transfers as a graduate student with immediate availability and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

As the Pac-12 gained one prominent quarterback, a day later another notable passer was on the move.

Former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis plans to transfer to Pitt, according to reports.

This would be a huge get for the Panthers, who are losing quarterback Kenny Pickett and are looking for a new prominent passer for 2022.

Slovis, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 13, put his name on the map after a tremendous freshman campaign with the Trojans that featured 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2019.

Slovis eventually lost his starting spot lost to freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart this year, and with new head coach Lincoln Riley ready to shake things up at USC, the time couldn't have been better for Slovis to depart.

In a recent podcast interview, Slovis said Notre Dame was the first team to reach out to him following his decision to leave USC.

"I had to wrap up my workout and get in the car because I think it was actually Notre Dame on the phone for the first call. I was like, 'Shoot. This is kind of developing a lot more quickly than I imagined,'" Slovis said.

Despite the report of Slovis landing at Pitt, nothing is official as of now. And as we've seen in the crazy world of college football, it's best to expect the unexpected.