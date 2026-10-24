Fette in Tempe.

A severe leg injury to starter Mikey Keene and a lackluster relief performance from new-QB2 Cutter Boley led to the one clear choice for ASU head football coach Kenny Dillingham and Co.: Bringing in highly-touted freshman Jake Fette.

Fette took over for Boley in the fourth quarter, down 17-14. Here is how it all unfolded at Mountain America Stadium:

In his first regular season action, freshman Jake Fette went 1/1 for nine yards on a go-ahead touchdown drive.

Beforehand, QB2 Cutter Boley went 1/5 for just seven yards in mid-game relief for the injured Mikey Keene, conjuring boos across Mountain America Stadium.

Before his leg injury, Keene went 10/20 for 160 yards.

The offense found a spark with Keene in the backfield, getting out to a 14-10 lead in the first half with the Chandler native under center.

The last time ASU had three quarterbacks take the field for meaningful snaps? September 16, 2023. Trenton Bourguet, Drew Pyne and Jacob Conover all took snaps for ASU against Fresno State in the Sun Devils 29-0 loss.

Three Quarterbacks, Just One Running Back

Aside from quarterback roulette, ASU freshman running back Cardae Mack has been the main topic for the Devils against Kansas State.

Mack posted his second multi-touchdown game of his career in just the first half, punching in two rushing touchdowns to help ASU gain a 14-10 lead.

In the second half, with Fette next to him, Mack scored a third rushing touchdown. It is the first time in his young career that he has found the endzone three times.

With 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Mack had 119 yards and three scores, averaging 7.4 yards per carry.

"Shades of Skattebo" ESPN play-by-play man Jay Alter said after a big Mack run.

Devil Details:

ASU WR Reed Harris: 5 REC, 125 Yards, 25.0 Yards Per Catch, Longest Catch: 51 Yards

KSU QB Jacob Knuth, Getting the spot start in the absence of Avery Johnson: 21/31, 170 Yards, 1 TD (As of mid-fourth quarter)

- No ASU QB Has Thrown a TD (Yet)

ASU WR Omarion Miller: Just 1 REC, 6 YDs

ASU Run Defense: No KSU Rusher has over 40 Yards

KSU WR: 8 REC, 56 YDs, 1 TD

- Both Teams: No Turnovers...Yet

Penalties: ASU - 4 for 50 YDs KSU - 2 for 10 YDs

This article will be updated as the game continues.

CONTINUED: Mack For 4

After a quick three and out by KSU, ASU RB Cardae Mack continued his dominance with a 20-yard run, then, following a 22-yard catch from WR Reed Harris, a 11-yard touchdown run for his FOURTH touchdown of the game.

Ballgame: ASU 28, KSU 17

More to come. Stay tuned in to Sun Devils On SI