Friday Recruiting Roundup: Sun Devils Lose One Commitment, More Transfer Portal News

With only five weeks remaining until the Sun Devils host Southern Utah for their 2021 season opener, news in recruiting has begun to slow down. Arizona State also continues to march forward with no clear resolution or timeline from the NCAA's investigation into alleged recruiting violations.

Both of the above statements are acknowledged by those who follow the team. Although other storylines continue to dominate headlines, ASU has remained somewhat prevalent on the recruiting trail, yet not for the best reasons.

2022 Recruit DeCommits from ASU

Class of 2022 defensive back Jaylin Marshall decommitted from Arizona State on Monday.

Marshall, who initially committed to the Sun Devils in February, took visits to Pitt and Georgia Tech since the date of his commitment to Arizona State. He currently has over 30 total offers from schools such as Alabama and LSU.

Marshall did not say why he made the decision to decommit. The Sun Devils now have three defensive backs for the class of 2022, grabbing a verbal commitment from Tristan Dunn last week.

Stephon Wright Enters Transfer Portal

Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Stephon Wright made his way into the transfer portal on Thursday. Wright played six games for the Sun Devils over the previous two seasons, but was unfortunately held back due to shoulder operations on both sides.

Wright initially came into Tempe as one of ASU's highest-touted defensive recruits in his class. The 6-foot-3 defensive tackle was thought to have possibly taken steps in 2021 after the defensive scheme was switched to a 4-3 front last season.

However, Wright now is in the process of finding a new place to call home.

