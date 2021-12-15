Live Blog: News, Updates and Tracking Arizona State's Early Signing Period Week

The Arizona State Sun Devils, much like every team across the country, will be in full force for the beginning of the early period in which 2022 recruits can sign with their chosen programs.

Welcome to All Sun Devils' early period signing week tracker. This will be a live blog through the early signing period where 2022 commitments will put pen to paper and make their commitment official to Arizona State. This will be updated with any relevant news regarding the Sun Devils and any notable national developments.

Before the Madness of Signing Day

It's time to put pen to paper, baby.

It's a holiday for those that follow the sport of college football, as the next generation of recruits are able to put pen to paper by signing their national letter of intent starting Wednesday, changing their commitment from verbal to official.

The period, which is from Dec. 15-17, provides a first glimpse of some within the 2022 class to decide where they will be going, although some players will still opt for the traditional date of Jan. 15.

The Arizona State Sun Devils have had quite the season since the NCAA initially launched its investigation into the school for alleged recruiting violations that occurred in 2020.

In mid-June, news first broke of the NCAA heavily monitoring Arizona State after dozens of documents were sent to the school's compliance department by an anonymous employee.

Since then, Arizona State has lost 11 players via the transfer portal and four recruits from the 2022 class. That's not including several other potential commitments that were deterred thanks to the current climate at ASU.

However, the Sun Devils still have valuable players ready to pledge the next few years of their lives to the Arizona State. We'll keep track of anybody and everybody who is set to commit to Herm Edwards and Co. over the course of the next few days.

A quick look at Arizona State's 2022 Class

RB Tevin White

S Tristan Dunn

TE Jacob Newell

TE Bryce Pierre (JUCO)

K Carter Brown

DL Robby Harrison

DL Dylan Hall (JUCO)

Incoming Transfers

S Derrick Smith

TE Messiah Swinson

LB Rodney Groce Jr.

A few players have already indicated they will sign on Wednesday: