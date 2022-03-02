NFL Combine Interview with ASU TE Curtis Hodges

INDIANAPOLIS -- Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Curtis Hodges isn't a flashy person.

You won't get any controversial opinions out of the 6-foot-8 giant of a human that's provided an athletic body of work at the end of Arizona State's line since 2017.

No radical interview questions have popped up for Hodges during his initial stint here at the NFL Combine, unlike many others before. No hot takes were provided on the current atmosphere of Arizona State's football program either.

"I don't know too much, I've been locked on this (the NFL Combine) to be honest, but I hope it all smooths out and they get back to business. Regardless of what happens with the coaching staff, they got plenty of good players there," said Hodges in an interview with All Sun Devils in Indianapolis.

"I love coach Herm, I love all those coaches. They helped me get to where I'm going but those guys (in the locker room) are gonna carry the team so I trust them, I believe in them."

Hodges is quiet and reserved, saving the dominant pass-catching side for between the white lines on the field.

Hodges played in 41 career games at Arizona State and caught 36 passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns. Hodges played in 12 games his final season in Tempe and earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors.

He was also awarded the Levi Jones "Most Improved Player" award by Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards following a strong 2021 season that saw Hodges emerge as a strong blanket of security and red-zone target for Arizona State.

Now, he makes the transition to a prospect hoping to hear his name called in the upcoming draft. The NFL Combine is a great place to begin.

"It's a good experience, I'm honestly just blessed to be here and have the opportunity to meet everybody, meeting all the scouts and everybody, it's good," said Hodges on Wednesday.

Hodges is one of the 324 prospects that were invited to the Combine, and one of 21 players at his position that will work out at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In a tight-end class that has a few potential suitors, but no clear No. 1 prospect, Hodges looks to separate himself from the pack in a week full of testing, medical exams and interviews with NFL clubs.

"I don't know what everybody else has done this year, but I know I had a pretty decent year. I put together a good couple games, and so compared to everybody else I think I stand out a little bit as far as length, height and speed," said Hodges.

"I really wanted to just have good interviews honestly. I wanted to get to meet these people and build good relationships with them so that's been the best thing for me."

Arizona State faithful are familiar with how Hodges can impact a game, but others in the national media aren't sold. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein graded Hodges a 5.60, which translates to a bottom-of-the-roster/practice-squad player.

Hodges knows he isn't a finished product, with plenty left to improve on. That's why he's here in Indianapolis.

"Just go out and run well, show off some speed," said Hodges on what he's looking to showcase. "Show off my route tree, (and) show how I can get in and out of breaks."

In the modern day of football, tight ends have transitioned into prominent athletic freaks that can bring down the ball as good as any pass-catcher in the league. Yet the art of blocking hasn't lost its touch, and Hodges knows that's an area to improve.

"Obviously I have to improve on that too (blocking), but I'm here to showcase what I can do on the field, with running and stuff like that. I think I have to improve on my first strike and driving down the field when I'm blocking," said Hodges.

Hodges says he's already met with teams, but no particular clubs stand out, mentioning "all have gone pretty well for me" when asked if he had any favorite interviews. Hodges added his family was full of diehard Dolphins fans, but he didn't personally have a favorite NFL team growing up.

When it comes to favorite tight ends to model himself after, Hodges offered a few different players that he preferred.

"There's a lot of great tight ends in the league right now, I couldn't even name them all. I'd say Darren Waller is who I try to mimic in my game, Mike Gesicki, all of those taller guys," said Hodges.

Preparing for the NFL has been something in the mind of Hodges long before his departure from Arizona State. ASU head coach Herm Edwards has instilled a pro-model during his tenure with the Sun Devils, attempting to emulate a professional atmosphere with his (and the rest of the staff's) experience in the league.

"It definitely did prepare me; Coach (Edwards) runs a pro-model type of program and he lets you make your decisions on your own, and I think that's going to help me at the next level," said Hodges on his time at Arizona State.

Hodges will begin his testing on Thursday, March 3 at 5 pm Arizona time when all quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends hit the field for a variety of on-field workouts.

Hodges is one of eight Arizona State players in Indy as the Sun Devils look to produce their first class of four or more drafted prospects since 2015. Hodges would be ASU's first tight end drafted since Zach Miller went in the second round in 2007.

He said, "It's a dream come true for sure, it's a long experience but you just soak it all in. I'm just happy to be here honestly."