NFL Draft Grades: Arizona State TE Curtis Hodges
INDIANAPOLIS -- The NFL Scouting Combine is here, and so are all the opinions that come with the entire world of professional and college football combining forces.
Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Curtis Hodges (6-foot-8, 244 pounds) finds himself as an interesting prospect in this year's draft thanks to his frame and red-zone presence.
Hodges arrived at Arizona State in 2017 and caught 36 passes in 41 career games for 601 yards and four touchdowns. Hodges played in 12 games his final season in Tempe and earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors.
After playing in the NFLPA Bowl, Hodges is one of eight ASU players to represent the school at the Combine.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com graded hundreds of prospects (you can view grades for Arizona State's Rachaad White, Kellen Diesch and Dohnovan West here) with Hodges making the cut.
Zierlein offered his take on the athletic Sun Devils tight end:
Curtis Hodges Draft Grade
- Evaluation: "Pass-catching tight end with intriguing blend of length and athleticism. Hodges' failure to live up to his potential at Arizona State was partially due to a slew of nagging injuries that kept him off the field. He's a legitimate seam threat with open-field separation speed and an expansive catch radius, but he will need to improve as a route-runner and blocker to be viewed as an NFL tight end. Hodges' injury history will be a concern, but his athletic traits and size could make him a candidate for a practice squad."
- One Strength: Former wideout with good shake after the catch
- One Weakness: Frame isn't made for in-line work as a pro
- Grade: 5.60 (candidate for bottom of roster or practice squad)