Skip to main content

NFL Draft Grades: Arizona State TE Curtis Hodges

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein graded hundreds of prospects ahead of the NFL Combine, with ASU tight end Curtis Hodges becoming the fourth player from the school to receive a grade.

INDIANAPOLIS -- The NFL Scouting Combine is here, and so are all the opinions that come with the entire world of professional and college football combining forces. 

Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Curtis Hodges (6-foot-8, 244 pounds) finds himself as an interesting prospect in this year's draft thanks to his frame and red-zone presence. 

Hodges arrived at Arizona State in 2017 and caught 36 passes in 41 career games for 601 yards and four touchdowns. Hodges played in 12 games his final season in Tempe and earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors. 

After playing in the NFLPA Bowl, Hodges is one of eight ASU players to represent the school at the Combine. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com graded hundreds of prospects (you can view grades for Arizona State's Rachaad White, Kellen Diesch and Dohnovan West here) with Hodges making the cut.

Zierlein offered his take on the athletic Sun Devils tight end:

Curtis Hodges Draft Grade

Daniels Hodges
  • Evaluation: "Pass-catching tight end with intriguing blend of length and athleticism. Hodges' failure to live up to his potential at Arizona State was partially due to a slew of nagging injuries that kept him off the field. He's a legitimate seam threat with open-field separation speed and an expansive catch radius, but he will need to improve as a route-runner and blocker to be viewed as an NFL tight end. Hodges' injury history will be a concern, but his athletic traits and size could make him a candidate for a practice squad."
  • One Strength: Former wideout with good shake after the catch
  • One Weakness: Frame isn't made for in-line work as a pro
  • Grade: 5.60 (candidate for bottom of roster or practice squad)

Daniels Hodges
Football

NFL Draft Grades: Arizona State TE Curtis Hodges

By Donnie Druin
1 minute ago
Drake London
Football

Mel Kiper Mock Draft 2.0: Three Pac-12 Players Taken in Top 10

By Donnie Druin
4 minutes ago
Marreon Jackson
Basketball

Sun Devils Heating up as Pac-12 Tournament Nears

By Donnie Druin
Mar 1, 2022
Chase Lucas
Football

Three Sun Devils Who Could Drastically Alter Their Draft Stock at NFL Combine

By Donnie Druin
Mar 1, 2022
Greg Dulcich
Football

Six Pac-12 Players Rank in Top 50 Draft Rankings Ahead of NFL Combine

By Donnie Druin
Mar 1, 2022
Luther Muhammad
Basketball

Recap: Sun Devils Cap Strong Week with Win Over Utah

By Adam Noel
Feb 27, 2022
DJ Horne
Basketball

Preview: Arizona State Finishes Three-Game Road Trip at Utah

By Donnie Druin
Feb 26, 2022
Jamiya Neal
Basketball

Game Recap: Arizona State Bullies Buffaloes in Convincing Road Win

By Donnie Druin
Feb 24, 2022