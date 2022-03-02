NFL Draft Grades: Arizona State TE Curtis Hodges

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein graded hundreds of prospects ahead of the NFL Combine, with ASU tight end Curtis Hodges becoming the fourth player from the school to receive a grade.

INDIANAPOLIS -- The NFL Scouting Combine is here, and so are all the opinions that come with the entire world of professional and college football combining forces.

Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Curtis Hodges (6-foot-8, 244 pounds) finds himself as an interesting prospect in this year's draft thanks to his frame and red-zone presence.

Hodges arrived at Arizona State in 2017 and caught 36 passes in 41 career games for 601 yards and four touchdowns. Hodges played in 12 games his final season in Tempe and earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors.

After playing in the NFLPA Bowl, Hodges is one of eight ASU players to represent the school at the Combine.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com graded hundreds of prospects (you can view grades for Arizona State's Rachaad White, Kellen Diesch and Dohnovan West here) with Hodges making the cut.

Zierlein offered his take on the athletic Sun Devils tight end:

Curtis Hodges Draft Grade