NFL Scouting Combine: Interview With Arizona State's Rachaad White

INDIANAPOLIS -- Thursday was quite the day for the Arizona State Sun Devils in Indianapolis.

The morning began with offensive linemen Kellen Diesch and Dohnovan West speaking with media members at the NFL Scouting Combine on separate side podiums away from the heavy hitters of the draft.

However, ASU running back Rachaad White was one of the big boys that got a main podium, allowing a scrum of reporters to gather in front of the roped-off podium and ask questions for over 12 minutes.

White is perhaps Arizona State's biggest name in this draft cycle and is a candidate to be the first Sun Devils player taken later in April.

"I feel like I'm an every-down back, I feel like I bring a lot of things," White said. "I pride myself on being a playmaker, if I feel like I would make a good playmaker for an NFL team. A guy that can be on special teams, can catch the ball out of the backfield, pick up pass protection, run the ball, whatever you need I can bring to an NFL team."

White previously played in the Senior Bowl (interview here), taking the first of many crucial steps in polishing his draft stock. The next major step is performing well at the Combine prior to a solid Pro-Day outing.

"I learned to really take it one day at a time, one step at a time. Regardless of everything that's going on, just be yourself at the end of the day. Don't put too much pressure on yourself, go out there and just trust the process," White said about his experience at the Senior Bowl.

In Mobile, teams meet with nearly every player. At the Combine, interviews are a tad more precious. Whether it be players not wanting to reveal which teams are showing interest or simply losing track of who met with them, information straight from the podium isn't as easy as one would think to garner.

White was able to confirm he met with the Bills, Bucs and 49ers, while adding he did not meet with the Steelers and wouldn't mind staying in Arizona with the Cardinals.

For a player, the Combine is a gauntlet that can be overwhelming for some. White would like to think he's prepared thanks to Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards shaping him into the player (and person) he is today.

"I learned a lot. The biggest thing I learned was poise. He's the most poised individual I've ever met," White said about Edwards. "Nothing ever really gets him out of character, he stays the same way and he's very consistent too. That's another thing I would say I learned from him, he's just a great guy. I love him.

"I feel like he prepared me a lot. One thing he speaks on a lot is being professional. He didn't really have to speak on that a lot to me because this is something I've really wanted to do, I have a lot of passion for this so a guy like me, I was professional. I was on time. He just made sure little details (were instilled)."

Of course, no interview with an Arizona State player would be complete without asking about the current state of the program. White simply said he could only focus on what was in front of him.

"Growing up, I had high-school coaches (and) college coaches (say) control what you can control, so that was out of my control. I didn't know what the next day would hold, but I made sure to take it one step, one day at a time and it was still amazing, pretty amazing year," said White.

"I would say what I miss most is my teammates and what I miss the most honestly is my coaches. That bond that you have with them guys, you really don't get that same bond at this level."

White is one of eight Sun Devils here in Indianapolis and is the fourth to be interviewed this week following tight end Curtis Hodges and offensive linemen Kellen Diesch and Dohnovan West.

Defensive players DJ Davidson, Darien Butler, Chase Lucas and Jack Jones are set to speak later this week.

The eight players from ASU are the most of any team in the Pac-12, and the opportunity to put Arizona State in a positive light isn't lost on White.

He said, "It means a lot; it's a blessing to be one of the guys here that come from that university . . . It's always great to leave a legacy, and that's what I'm kind of big on. I want to leave a legacy (because) there's guys coming after me and I want to inspire them, and just let them know that anything is possible when you put your mind to it."

White is considered to be one of the better backs in his class, with potential to land in rounds two or three. He spent the last two seasons hurdling over players and creating highlights on a weekly basis thanks to his speed and ability to make the most of an open field.

When asked what made him the runner he is today, he offered this:

"I would say vision and patience. I like to let the play develop, I like to let things set up how it's supposed to set up. I don't know, it's like a gene sometimes, you either got it or you don't got it. I ain't gonna lie, sometimes it can be the worst of me, sometimes the play is good where it's at and I can be trying to force a play and end up missing something."

White shared time with fellow running back Chip Trayanum the last two years at Arizona State. When asked how he would handle splitting duties out of the backfield at the next level, White said his experience at ASU prepared him.

"That's just kind of the nature of the game, you want to keep guys fresh and things like that. I just don't want to leave no doubt in my coach's mind that I can't be on that field on an every-down basis," said White.

While White will be running behind a completely different offensive line, he did manage to give praise to West, who helped pave the way for White many times before reaching the end zone.

"It was great, his blocking grades was great too, so it was awesome," said White when referencing West.

"I have a good amount of teammates here; I'd say they all deserve to be here. We all worked hard, they worked very hard to be here. Donnie sacrificed a lot, he played through tough times, through injuries and stuff like that and sacrificed his body for us, for the team and for me. So there's a lot of love for Donnie."

White emphasized he had no preference for a gap or zone scheme, saying he would play in whatever style the coaches installed.

Pass protection is an area where White isn't an All-Pro, and at the next level, all running backs must be able to handle blitz packages to protect their quarterback.

"I'm very comfortable. I feel like pass protection has a lot to do with technique which I've talked to a lot of coaches about that I need to correct," said White when asked how comfortable he was with protecting the passer.

"But at the end of the day, pass protection for me is all about heart. Coaches see on my film I get the job done; that's a big thing for me."

It's been a long road for White, who initially played at Mt. San Antonio College for two seasons prior to transferring to Arizona State.

"For me growing up where I come from, my whole journey, I was a junior college guy and things like that," he said. "You have no choice but to have heart, especially the junior college I came from (where) there were no scholarships. I was blessed to make it out of that journey and end up going to Arizona State and be here today."

Nobody knows where White will end up playing in the future, but there's no doubting the gratitude shown for how far he's come already. White's hoping his positive outlook and talent ensures the journey has only begun here at the Combine.