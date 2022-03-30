Chris Martinez Relishing Fresh Start on Arizona State's Offensive Line

TEMPE -- After Arizona State lost three of its starting offensive linemen following the 2021 season, the Sun Devils knew fresh faces were inevitable.

Returning left guard LaDarius Henderson and tackle-turned-center Ben Scott were the two links ASU could count on moving forward, but with another lackluster recruiting class, the transfer portal would again be put to work.

We're weeks into Arizona State's spring practice, and its fair to say transfer guard Chris Martinez has immersed himself well with the Sun Devils.

Martinez arrives from San Diego State, where he started all 14 games for the Aztecs last season. He carries one last year of eligibility and believes his short time at ASU has verified his decision to join the program.

"It's been good. I'd say it's been a pretty smooth transition from San Diego State to here. So far, not too bad," said Martinez when asked how he's adjusted to Arizona State. "I wouldn't say it's really a hard transition. For me, I just get together with the guys. I get used to everything, to the new system, the new coaching, the way the system runs. I wouldn't say it's been too difficult."

Like many others, part of what drew Martinez to Arizona State was a coaching staff littered with top-level experience. Martinez mentioned there was a definite difference between the Sun Devils and Aztecs in that regard.

"I would say I'm not quite used to that from San Diego State. There's a lot of NFL experience here. That's what gets me really excited," he said.

"There's just experience everywhere, in all positions. The way the system is run, I feel like everything goes pretty smooth and it gets me excited as a player. I feel like I can grow here. So for me, I feel like there's just a lot of opportunities and I need to take advantage of it."

The opportunity is certainly there, as Martinez and Spencer Lovell have been alternating spots with the starting unit at right guard through spring practice. With how much Arizona State loves to rely on their rushing attack, Martinez's physical style of play made him believe ASU was a perfect fit.

He said, "I would just say I'm a pretty physical player. Coming from San Diego State, I feel like it's a really downhill offense, smash-mouth football kind of stuff. So I would just say I'm pretty aggressive, that's when I'm at my best. I feel like with the offense here and how everything's run, I feel like I would fit into here pretty well compared to other schools. I was pretty excited about how much they run."

Martinez mentioned that the entire offensive line room was close and welcoming upon arrival, although he's closest with another new face in right tackle Des Holmes, who transferred from Penn State.

The two have played many snaps next to each other throughout spring practice, as the potential duo has been able to build chemistry on and off the field.

"He's my roommate, so I would say I'm closer to him. It's cool playing right next to him," Martinez said about his relationship with Holmes. "We already got a little bit of chemistry going and stuff so it's pretty easy. It's nice communicating with him. We get things across faster so that's cool."

When it comes to improving, Martinez is an open book. He admitted a new challenge in spring practice was improving on the technical parts of his game in the interior.

"I'm really trying to get my technique down, get faster feet and stuff. Coach Cav (Mike Cavanaugh) is really (big) on technique. He's a coach that really emphasizes it, which is really good for me. I feel like it's helping me improve as a player, knowing what I have to do in certain situations, what footwork to take, and things like that," said Martinez.

"I'm just here to compete. I'm not really overthinking things. I'm just really here to compete and enjoy it. At the end of the day I'm playing what I love, I'm playing football. So I'm here to enjoy it."

