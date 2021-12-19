Auburn Quarterback Bo Nix Transferring to Oregon

Nix led the Tigers to a win over the Ducks in 2019 and could be their starter in 2022.

The age of the transfer portal has produced no shortage of surprises and we got another one on Sunday.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix will transfer to Oregon, he announced on Instagram.

Nix will come to Eugene after spending three seasons with the Tigers, who his father Patrick Nix quarterbacked between 1992 and 1995. He was named the starting quarterback at Auburn in 2019, the first true freshman to start since 1946.

Coincidentally he began his college career against the Ducks in a 27-21 win. He went on to earn SEC Freshman of the Year honors after throwing for 2,542 yards and 16 touchdowns. Nix also added 313 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground that same season.

Also of note for Duck fans is that new Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham held the same role at Auburn in 2019 when Nix played his best season.

Nix entered the transfer portal on Dec. 13 after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Mississippi State. Nix will join a quarterback room full of youth including former five-star Ty Thompson, as well as freshmen Jay Butterfield and Robby Ashford. Expect an open competition following the departure of current quarterback Anthony Brown.

Oregon CB Mykael Wright declares for NFL Draft

