Rachaad White Lone Arizona State Player to Accept Senior Bowl Invite

Despite plenty of preseason interest in the Arizona State Sun Devils, running back Rachaad White is the lone ASU player to have accepted an invite to play in the upcoming Senior Bowl.

Heading into the 2022 season, plenty of Arizona State Sun Devils landed on the Senior Bowl's 2022 preseason watch list. In fact, 10 out of 13 players added to the list were on the defensive side of the ball.

Preseason Sun Devils Named to Senior Bowl Watch List

T Kellen Diesch, TE Curtis Hodges, RB Rachaad White, LB Darien Butler, DL D.J. Davidson, S Evan Fields, DL Tyler Johnson, DB Jack Jones, DL Jermayne Lole, DB Chase Lucas, S DeAndre Pierce, LB Merlin Robertson, LB Kyle Soelle

Fast forward to the end of the season, and Arizona State has only one representative in the game as of now.

Running back Rachaad White took the Pac-12 conference by storm, effectively turning Arizona State's offense into a one-man show in 2021.

White managed to score 15 times on the ground this year, while reaching 1,006 rushing yards on 182 attempts (5.5 yards per carry) only one season after averaging 10 yards per carry in 42 attempts during the shortened COVID season of 2020.

White, an electric runner with the ball in his hands thanks to his abilities to find open space with acceleration, was also one of Arizona State's top receivers this season.

He accumulated 456 yards on 43 receptions and one receiving touchdown.

After transferring to Arizona State as a JUCO product, White's impact in 15 games played was good enough to garner serious interest for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, where White could be a major player on Day 2.

White was one of five players in the Pac-12 to reach 1,000 rushing yards this season while also leading all running backs in receiving yards. His 15 rushing touchdowns were tied with Oregon's Travis Dye for second in the Pac-12.

White will do his best to not only impress NFL scouts in Mobile during Pro Bowl week, but also represent Arizona State well.

While injuries and last-minute opt-outs could see more Sun Devils talent make the trip to play in the Senior Bowl, White currently stands alone as the sole ASU talent in the game, something he's been quite accustomed to after turning Arizona State's offense into a one-man wrecking crew so often this season.

The 2022 Senior Bowl week will stretch from Feb. 1-4, with the game being played on Saturday, Feb. 5. AllSunDevils is excited to bring you live coverage from Mobile.