Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    Rachaad White Lone Arizona State Player to Accept Senior Bowl Invite

    Despite plenty of preseason interest in the Arizona State Sun Devils, running back Rachaad White is the lone ASU player to have accepted an invite to play in the upcoming Senior Bowl.
    Author:

    Heading into the 2022 season, plenty of Arizona State Sun Devils landed on the Senior Bowl's 2022 preseason watch list. In fact, 10 out of 13 players added to the list were on the defensive side of the ball. 

    Preseason Sun Devils Named to Senior Bowl Watch List

    T Kellen Diesch, TE Curtis Hodges, RB Rachaad White, LB Darien Butler, DL D.J. Davidson, S Evan Fields, DL Tyler Johnson, DB Jack Jones, DL Jermayne Lole, DB Chase Lucas, S DeAndre Pierce, LB Merlin Robertson, LB Kyle Soelle

    Fast forward to the end of the season, and Arizona State has only one representative in the game as of now. 

    Running back Rachaad White took the Pac-12 conference by storm, effectively turning Arizona State's offense into a one-man show in 2021. 

    White managed to score 15 times on the ground this year, while reaching 1,006 rushing yards on 182 attempts (5.5 yards per carry) only one season after averaging 10 yards per carry in 42 attempts during the shortened COVID season of 2020. 

    White, an electric runner with the ball in his hands thanks to his abilities to find open space with acceleration, was also one of Arizona State's top receivers this season. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    He accumulated 456 yards on 43 receptions and one receiving touchdown. 

    After transferring to Arizona State as a JUCO product, White's impact in 15 games played was good enough to garner serious interest for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, where White could be a major player on Day 2. 

    White was one of five players in the Pac-12 to reach 1,000 rushing yards this season while also leading all running backs in receiving yards. His 15 rushing touchdowns were tied with Oregon's Travis Dye for second in the Pac-12. 

    White will do his best to not only impress NFL scouts in Mobile during Pro Bowl week, but also represent Arizona State well. 

    While injuries and last-minute opt-outs could see more Sun Devils talent make the trip to play in the Senior Bowl, White currently stands alone as the sole ASU talent in the game, something he's been quite accustomed to after turning Arizona State's offense into a one-man wrecking crew so often this season. 

    The 2022 Senior Bowl week will stretch from Feb. 1-4, with the game being played on Saturday, Feb. 5. AllSunDevils is excited to bring you live coverage from Mobile.

    White Hurdle
    Football

    Rachaad White Lone Arizona State Player to Accept Senior Bowl Invite

    59 seconds ago
    CFP Goalpost
    Football

    College Football Playoff Announces COVID-19 Postseason Policies

    17 hours ago
    Kimani Lawrence Jalen Graham
    Basketball

    Arizona State Enters Daunting Three-Game Slate in Pac-12 Play

    20 hours ago
    Slovis
    Football

    Former USC Quarterback Kedon Slovis Bids Farewell to USC in Players' Tribune Piece

    Dec 21, 2021
    Johnny Wilson
    Football

    Report: Arizona State Receiver Johnny Wilson Enters Transfer Portal

    Dec 21, 2021
    Pac-12 Basketball Logo
    Basketball

    Pac-12 Basketball Power Rankings: UCLA Drops From Top Spot

    Dec 21, 2021
    ASU bench
    Basketball

    Arizona State Cancels Game Against Florida A&M Due to Power Outage

    Dec 21, 2021
    Jack Jones D.J. Davidson
    Football

    Which Sun Devils Have Accepted Invites to East-West Shrine Bowl?

    Dec 21, 2021