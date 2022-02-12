Recruiting Roundup: Sun Devils Bolster Secondary

Despite a quiet week on the recruiting trail, ASU managed to add two players to their secondary in this week's recruiting roundup.

Better late than never, right?

Perhaps we were hoping some big recruiting news would break on Friday and that's why we weren't able to get this out. We'll settle for busting out pristine Super Bowl LVI coverage over at AllCardinals.com instead.

The dust has settled just a week after National Signing Day, with very little activity reported on ASU's recruiting trail from Feb. 4-11.

Most of the news on Arizona State's news cycle came in the form of staff changes, as the Sun Devils promoted Donnie Henderson to defensive coordinator and hired Andy Vaughn as associate AD for football player personnel and recruiting.

However, ASU still managed to add two players to their roster, both hailing in the secondary.

ASU Offers Iowa State Lineman

Iowa State OT Joey Ramos (6-foot-5, 305 pounds)- Ramos entered the transfer portal as a graduate student on Jan. 29 and has since picked up offers from ASU, Bowling Green, New Mexico State, Arkansas State, Tulsa, Buffalo and others. Ramos, who was initially recruited by Arizona State, played in all 13 games last year for the Cyclones, primarily on special teams.

ASU Gains Hawaii Safety in Transfer Portal

Hawaii safety Khoury Bethley announced his decision to transfer to Arizona State on Feb. 5.

Bethley brings quite the experience to ASU, as the first-team All-Mountain West selection started three seasons at safety for Hawaii prior to his departure. He will only have one year of eligibility, but figures to compete for a starting position right away.

Sun Devils Gain JUCO Commit Corner

Former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Tarik Luckett, who most recently played at Cisco College in Texas, announced his commitment to ASU on Feb. 10.

Luckett, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound corner, looks to bolster ASU's depth in the secondary after losing defensive backs Chase Lucas and Jack Jones with two years of eligibility remaining.

ASU Offers Stud 2023 WR

WR Micah Tease (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) out of Tulsa, Okla. earned an offer from Arizona State on Feb. 9. Tease has nearly 20 offers from programs such as Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and others.

Tevin White Sighting!

White, Arizona State's top 2022 signee, was spotted putting in work over the last week in advance of spring ball.