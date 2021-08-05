Report: Arizona State Punter Michael Turk Enters Transfer Portal

On Thursday, 247 Sports reported Arizona State Sun Devils punter Michael Turk entered the transfer portal.

Turk, widely considered to be one of the best at his position in the Pac-12 (along with the country), enters the portal with his last year of eligibility left after briefly flirting with the NFL Draft back in 2020.

Turk, a multi-time all-conference punter for the Pac-12, was also named to the Ray Guy Award watch list this offseason, annually given to the nation's best punter.

Averaging 47.2 yards per punt with six of those landing inside the 20-yard-line, Turk's abilities in both leg strength and accuracy make him a highly coveted special teams player.

While it's still unclear why Turk has decided to enter the transfer portal, ASU punter Logan Tyler may be best suited to replace Turk. The senior and former Florida State Seminole has previous experience punting at the collegiate level.

Or, freshman punter Eddie Czaplicki may very well factor himself into the starting punter conversation. With only a few days into ASU's camp, plenty of time exists for the punting situation to sort itself out.

In the mean time, Turk will begin the process of finding a new home after spending a few successful years in Tempe.

