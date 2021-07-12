Rival Watch: Oregon Adds to Strong 2022 Class with WR Isaiah Sategna Commitment

The Oregon Ducks gained another strong commitment following Isaiah Sategna's pledge to head to Eugene in 2022.

Coming as no surprise, the rich got richer over the weekend.

Four-star rated receiver Isaiah Sategna announced his decision to attend the University of Oregon on Sunday. Sategna had 30 offers prior to committing to Oregon, with schools such as Penn State, Auburn, LSU and USC also fighting for his talents.

Sategna, a 5-foor-11 pass-catcher from Fayetteville, Ark., announced the decision on his social media pages.

Sategna becomes Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal's 15th commitment for the class of 2022, ranking first in the Pac-12 and seventh nationally. Sategna's decision to head to Oregon wasn't solely rooted to the gridiron, as he told SI All-American following his decision.

"I am a dual-sport athlete, and track was a big part of my decision," said Sategna. "They have the best track team in the nation, so I felt like it was the best place for me."

Of course, Oregon's football program also was a focal point for Sategna's commitment. Sategna told SI All-American he also loved the potential to play under a strong position coach in Bryan McClendon.

He said, "Another thing high on my list was a coach that I feel is a good receivers coach that is going to develop me, and I think coach McClendon is the best out of all the receiver coaches that were recruiting me . . . On my visit, we had a position meeting, and I was super blown away by how he runs practice, the types of drills they do, and just some clips of their practices. My parents and I were blown away."

Oregon now possesses seven four-star recruits on their 2022 commitment list, besting UCLA and Arizona State's second-best four at the moment. USC still holds a 2-1 advantage over the Ducks for five-star players, although plenty of time remains for those numbers to change.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils.