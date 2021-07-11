Touted Two-Sport Star Isaiah Sategna Commits to Oregon, Breaks Down Decision

Two-sport star Isaiah Sategna decided his birthday was the time for him to announce his commitment to one of the PAC-12 powers of Oregon or USC. After taking official visits to both schools during June, Sategna's decision became apparent, and the Fayetteville (Ark.) pass-catcher discusses his commitment with SI All-American.

The 5,'11", 170lbs wideout will leave the Razorback state and head to the Pacific Northwest to play for Mario Cristobal's Oregon Ducks program.

"I would say my relationship with Coach Cristobal and Coach B-Mac (Bryan McClendon), the wide receivers coach," Sategna said on what made Oregon the choice. "When I went on my visit, it felt like I was at home already."

"Him just reaching out to me every day," Sategna said of how Cristobal prioritized him during the recruitment. "He reached out to my parents, and you could just tell he really wanted me. That was one of the things high on my list was to go somewhere I am wanted and not just tolerated."

Cristobal received the commitment phone call from Sategna during a family reunion, but it was undoubtedly one he was excited to receive.

"Whenever I told him, he was with his family at a family reunion," Sategna recalled. "He was like, 'I am sorry I didn't answer your first call.' He was like, 'I was running to the other room to answer your call.' You could hear them in the background, then I told him. He was like, 'Isaiah, I can't control myself right now.' He was super happy, and it made me feel good that he was that happy I was coming to play for him."

The appeal of playing for a seasoned wide receivers coach like Bryan McClendon was another deciding factor for Sategna in choosing the Ducks.

"Right now, I feel like I am a raw talent," Sategna said about why playing for McClendon had appeal. "I mean, I have been to one football camp — track has always been my main sport. I have not really had that training in football, and I didn't think I would have this many offers or this much attention. It is all a blessing from God. Another thing high on my list was a coach that I feel is a good receivers coach that is going to develop me, and I think coach McClendon is the best out of all the receiver coaches that were recruiting me."

"On my visit, we had a position meeting, and I was super blown away by how he runs practice, the types of drills they do, and just some clips of their practices. My parents and I were blown away."

As mentioned above, Sategna is a two-sport star. He competes in 10 events on the track, which was another essential part of his checklist process.

"I am a dual-sport athlete, and track was a big part of my decision," Sategna added. "They have the best track team in the nation, so I felt like it was the best place for me."

"Right now, I do pretty much every event ranging up to the 400 meters. I do the hurdles, the long jump, and the high jump. At the next level, I think I am going to specialize more in the 110 hurdles, the long jump, and I feel like I could be a sprinter, so maybe the 100 and the 4x1 relay."

With a birthday commitment behind him and a focus towards his future in Eugene, what should Orgeon fans expect from the dual-sport star?

"I would say a dual-sport athlete that is going to work harder than other people trying to make our team the best possible," Sategna offered. "I am a speed guy and a deep threat. You can line up any corner on me; it doesn't matter if he is pressed up or 15 yards back, I still feel like I am going to burn him."