Sun Devils Bolster Trenches in Latest Transfer Portal Moves

On Wednesday, Arizona State added strong talent to both their offensive and defensive lines through the transfer portal.

Perhaps Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards saw this coming earlier in December.

"We have about eight now that have committed to us, high-school kids as well — we’re going in the portal looking for another 12 guys. So this team will look a lot different than it does right now," Edwards said on Dec. 23.

"We need some experience at certain positions. We know that. We’ve reached out to a lot of players and there’s some interest and now it’s just a waiting game. You have to recruit them too a little bit, so that’s part of it and we understand that. We’re going to have an opportunity to bring in some guys that can help us.”

Nearly a month later, Edwards has made good on his word that help was indeed on the way via the transfer portal.

The Sun Devils now have seven players committed to play at ASU in 2022, as Wednesday saw two more additions in the trenches from top Power 5 programs.

Arizona State Bolsters Trenches

ASU saw big-man help arrive on both offense and defense, the first of which came earlier in the day with starting ACC talent.

Miami Hurricanes DL Nesta Jade Silvera Commits to Arizona State

Silvera is expected to replace the loss of Arizona State nose tackle D.J. Davidson, who has departed for the NFL Draft.

Silvera, who entered the transfer portal on Jan. 7, will have one year of eligibility and is expected to be available for spring practices, according to 247 Sports.

Standing 6-foot-2 and 306 pounds, Silvera's presence in the defensive interior has been impactful since choosing Miami over Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State and Penn State among others coming out of the 2018 recruiting cycle.

Silvera has played no fewer than nine games during his career, playing in a total of 41 games while starting 18 over the last two years.

This last season, Silvera accumulated 38 tackles with 5.5 coming for a loss.

His presence will be welcomed among other talented defensive linemen such as Jermayne Lole, B.J. Green and Omarr Norman-Lott.

Penn State OL Des Holmes Commits to Arizona State

Arizona State gained its second commitment along the offensive line this week with the addition of Penn State's Des Holmes.

Holmes, who arrives with one year of eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 7.

Holmes spent five seasons at Happy Valley, and played in 10 games for Penn State last season. He has appeared in 32 total games during his career.

Holmes has experience playing at either tackle or guard, but according to Blue White Illustrated, most of his snaps last season were spent on special teams.

The Sun Devils, who are losing three starting offensive linemen from last season, will certainly throw Holmes in the mix for playing time, along with fellow transfer portal commit Chris Martinez from San Diego State.

Arizona State has picked up major steam in the transfer portal lately, and the Sun Devils may not be done any time soon.