Ten Total Sun Devils Named to Preseason Award Watch Lists

Ten Sun Devils Named to Preseason Award Watch Lists
We're just a month away from kickoff at Sun Devil Stadium, as the Arizona State Sun Devils head to camp this week to begin preparations for the upcoming season.
Although voted to finish third in the Pac-12 South by media members at the conference's media day last week, the Sun Devils are heavily expected to compete for a Pac-12 title by season's end.
The belief in head coach Herm Edwards and his ability to lead a program partly help set the bar so high for ASU faithful. However, the talent that exists on the roster is the main reason many believe Arizona State can have a magical season in 2021.
The Sun Devils possess a plethora of impact players on both sides of the ball, and that was evident by Arizona State's representation on preseason award watch lists.
A total of 10 Sun Devils landed on various watch lists ahead of their August camp beginning:
QB Jayden Daniels
Nominations:
Maxwell Award: College Player of the Year
Davey O'Brien Award: National Quarterback of the Year
Walter Camp Award: National Player of the Year
Daniels was also voted to the Pac-12's all-conference team ahead of 2021, landing on the second team.
OL Dohnovan West
Nominations:
Rimington Trophy: Nation's Top Center
Outland Trophy: Nation's Top Lineman
West was also voted to the Pac-12's all-conference team as a first-team interior lineman.
DL Jermayne Lole
Nominations:
Outland Trophy: Nation's Top Lineman
Lole was also voted to the Pac-12's all-conference team as a first-team defensive lineman.
DL Tyler Johnson
Nominations:
Nagurski Trophy: Defensive Player of the Year
Johnson was also voted to the Pac-12's all-conference team as a second-team defensive lineman.
RB Rachaad White
Nominations:
Doak Walker Award: Nation's Top College Running Back
White was also voted to the Pac-12's all-conference team as a second-team running back.
RB DeaMonte Trayanum
Nominations:
Doak Walker Award: Nation's Top College Running Back
Trayanum was also named as an honorable mention for the Pac-12's all-conference team.
RB Jackson He
Nominations:
Wuerffel Trophy: Community Service
LB Merlin Robertson
Nominations:
Butkus Award: Top Linebacker
DB Chase Lucas
Nominations:
Bednarik Award: College Defensive Player of the Year
Thorpe Award: Top Defensive Back
Lucas was also voted to the Pac-12's all-conference team as a first-team defensive back.
P Michael Turk
Nominations:
Ray Guy Award: Top Punter
Turk was also voted to the Pac-12's all-conference team as a first-team punting specialist.
