Ten Total Sun Devils Named to Preseason Award Watch Lists

Arizona State was well represented when it comes to preseason award nominations.

We're just a month away from kickoff at Sun Devil Stadium, as the Arizona State Sun Devils head to camp this week to begin preparations for the upcoming season.

Although voted to finish third in the Pac-12 South by media members at the conference's media day last week, the Sun Devils are heavily expected to compete for a Pac-12 title by season's end.

The belief in head coach Herm Edwards and his ability to lead a program partly help set the bar so high for ASU faithful. However, the talent that exists on the roster is the main reason many believe Arizona State can have a magical season in 2021.

The Sun Devils possess a plethora of impact players on both sides of the ball, and that was evident by Arizona State's representation on preseason award watch lists.

A total of 10 Sun Devils landed on various watch lists ahead of their August camp beginning:

QB Jayden Daniels

Nominations:

Maxwell Award: College Player of the Year

Davey O'Brien Award: National Quarterback of the Year

Walter Camp Award: National Player of the Year

Daniels was also voted to the Pac-12's all-conference team ahead of 2021, landing on the second team.

OL Dohnovan West

Nominations:

Rimington Trophy: Nation's Top Center

Outland Trophy: Nation's Top Lineman

West was also voted to the Pac-12's all-conference team as a first-team interior lineman.

DL Jermayne Lole

Nominations:

Outland Trophy: Nation's Top Lineman

Lole was also voted to the Pac-12's all-conference team as a first-team defensive lineman.

DL Tyler Johnson

Nominations:

Nagurski Trophy: Defensive Player of the Year

Johnson was also voted to the Pac-12's all-conference team as a second-team defensive lineman.

RB Rachaad White

Nominations:

Doak Walker Award: Nation's Top College Running Back

White was also voted to the Pac-12's all-conference team as a second-team running back.

RB DeaMonte Trayanum

Nominations:

Doak Walker Award: Nation's Top College Running Back

Trayanum was also named as an honorable mention for the Pac-12's all-conference team.

RB Jackson He

Nominations:

Wuerffel Trophy: Community Service

LB Merlin Robertson

Nominations:

Butkus Award: Top Linebacker

DB Chase Lucas

Nominations:

Bednarik Award: College Defensive Player of the Year

Thorpe Award: Top Defensive Back

Lucas was also voted to the Pac-12's all-conference team as a first-team defensive back.

P Michael Turk

Nominations:

Ray Guy Award: Top Punter

Turk was also voted to the Pac-12's all-conference team as a first-team punting specialist.

