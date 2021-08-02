ASU Rewind: Pac-12 Media Day, Josh Christopher Drafted and More

The Sun Devils had a very eventful week, starting with head coach Herm Edwards speaking at Pac-12 media day.

The final week of July wrapped up with quite the amount of news surrounding Arizona State.

News of course is something the Sun Devils have been waiting to hear in regards to recent recruiting allegations that are being looked into by the NCAA. While ASU awaits its fate in that regard, plenty of other headlines were established throughout that week.

We have everything covered on this week's edition of ASU Rewind:

Herm Edwards Speaks at Pac-12 Media Day

Edwards took the podium at Pac-12 Media Day for his first public comments since the NCAA began probing the program for recruiting violations that occurred through last season.

Edwards touched on a variety of topics during his half hour on the podium, including new NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) laws for athletes, the current climate at Arizona State and how the team looks ahead of the 2021 season.

Football Recruiting, Transfer Portal News

ASU defensive lineman Stephon Wright entered the transfer portal last week. The redshirt sophomore was initially brought to Tempe with expectations of developing into a dominant presence in the trenches, especially after the team switched to a 4-3 defensive front last season.

For the 2022 class, the Sun Devils saw one of their verbal commits have a change of heart. Defensive back Jaylin Marshall announced that his commitment was "100% open" after committing to ASU in February.

Josh Christopher Drafted in First Round of 2021 NBA Draft

Arizona State's Josh Christopher became the program's first selection in the NBA Draft's first round since James Harden was drafted with the third overall pick in 2009. Christopher, who us headed to Houston, was taken with the 24th overall pick in the draft.

Baseball Gains Major Victory

Nine players with Arizona State ties were selected in the 2021 MLB Draft. Of those nine, eight were able to reach agreements with their respective clubs.

The lone player to not secure a big league deal? Catcher Will Rogers, who failed to reach an agreement with the Milwaukee Brewers ahead of the MLB's Sunday deadline to sign drafted players.

While that's not superb news for either the Brewers or Rogers, the Sun Devils baseball program picked up a big victory over the weekend. Rogers will now presumptively land on ASU's campus for at least his freshman season. The Sun Devils had only one catcher (Nate Baez) listed at the position heading into the new season.

Rogers' talents fill both positional need and immediately improve ASU's program, while also allowing him to develop before another potential draft cycle.

Clear Your Thanksgiving Plans

ASU basketball now knows their first opponent in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, currently scheduled for late November of this year. The Sun Devils will square off with the defending champion Baylor Bears in the first round.

