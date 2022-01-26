Three Pac-12 Schools Land Postseason SI99 Prospects

The Pac-12 recruited well this season, especially in the state of California. Sports Illustrated's Postseason SI99 rankings saw three conference teams grab top players across the country.

On Tuesday, SI All-American and Sports Illustrated unveiled its Postseason SI99, which ranks the top high-school football seniors from across the nation in the class of 2022.

Sitting atop the rankings was wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter, the nation's top player out of Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill High School that notoriously flipped his commitment from Florida State to HBCU and FCS program Jackson State.

According to John Garcia, Hunter is the second straight SI99 No. 1 recruit to hold the title from the preseason ranking to the postseason, with quarterback Caleb Williams doing so last season.

The usual suspects dominated the SI99 landscape, as the Alabama (12), Texas A&M (11) and Georgia (10) were the top teams in terms of number of recruits on the list.

The Pac-12 conference saw three programs land recruits, with two having multiple commitments.

It was odd to see typical Pac-12 powers such as Oregon and Washington not nab any recruits listed, while Utah wasn't quite able to greatly capitalize on their magical season.

Not surprisingly, the USC Trojans top this list thanks to an already strong recruiting pitch that was surely strengthened by new head coach Lincoln Riley. USC was one of four programs to have four commitments on the list, and were joined by Florida, Notre Dame and Penn State.

Three Pac-12 Schools Land SI99 Prospects

Arizona Wildcats

56. WR Tetairoa McMillan, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite

77. TE Keyan Burnett, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite

The Wildcats double-dipped from the talent pool at Servite High School, grabbing two pass-catchers to help bolster one of the Pac-12's top recruiting classes at this time.

Stanford Cardinal

55. LB David Bailey, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

Name a better duo than Stanford at recruiting top defensive prospects. The Cardinal look to return to the top of the Pac-12 and Bailey's presence next season is a step in the right direction.

USC Trojans

15. CB Domani Jackson, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

31. RB Raleek Brown, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

49. S Zion Branch, Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman

67. WR CJ Williams, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

USC did a great job recruiting the cream of the crop in its own back yard. Do you think the water at Mater Dei is good? Three-of-four future Trojans on this list hail from the prestigious California high school. Riley is paying dividends already, with three top-50 players on the list heading to USC in the fall.