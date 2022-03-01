Three Sun Devils Who Could Drastically Alter Their Draft Stock at NFL Combine

These three former ASU players could see their NFL Draft stock shoot through the roof at the NFL Combine this week.

NFL Draft season is officially here, thanks to the entire world of professional football flocking to Lucas Oil Stadium for the NFL Combine set to take place this week.

There were 324 college prospects invited to this year's Combine, with eight Arizona State Sun Devils (most in the Pac-12) cracking the list.

All eyes will be on premier players such as running back Rachaad White and center Dohnovan West, as both have collected considerable draft hype to go earlier than anticipated.

While White and West may very well be the first two Sun Devils off the board, these three ASU players have the most to gain from a strong outing: