Three Sun Devils Who Could Drastically Alter Their Draft Stock at NFL Combine

Three Sun Devils Could Drastically Alter Draft Stock at NFL Combine
NFL Draft season is officially here, thanks to the entire world of professional football flocking to Lucas Oil Stadium for the NFL Combine set to take place this week.
There were 324 college prospects invited to this year's Combine, with eight Arizona State Sun Devils (most in the Pac-12) cracking the list.
All eyes will be on premier players such as running back Rachaad White and center Dohnovan West, as both have collected considerable draft hype to go earlier than anticipated.
While White and West may very well be the first two Sun Devils off the board, these three ASU players have the most to gain from a strong outing:
DB Chase Lucas
After a fantastic freshman campaign at Arizona State, cornerback Chase Lucas garnered serious hype to potentially be a first-round selection when eligible. However, his play slowly saw his draft stock fall from its formerly high position over the years. With fellow cornerback Jack Jones rumored to be the more appealing prospect, a solid week in Indianapolis would see his name return to early day three conversations.
OT Kellen Diesch
Throughout the season, graduate tackle Kellen Diesch was considered to be one of Arizona State's top prospects, especially across the offensive line. However, a strong year from center Dohnovan West quickly pushed Diesch to number two in the pecking order. Although Diesch's 2021 season was nothing to be down about, the NFL Combine could serve as an opportunity to test well athletically and match impressive tape throughout his final games at ASU.
DL DJ Davidson
When defensive lineman Jermayne Lole went down with a season-ending injury before the opener, it was DJ Davidson who answered the bell. The Sun Devils defensive tackle proved to be quite the presence in the interior, wrecking havoc and commanding double teams. Davidson now looks to potentially separate himself from the pack with all eyes in Indy.