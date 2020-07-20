ASU Football: What is Arizona State Getting in Cornerback RJ Regan?

Arizona State football’s recruiting barrage continued on Monday morning.

Robert “RJ” Regan, a 2021 cornerback recruit from Orange Lutheran High School (Orange, CA), will be off to Tempe.

In his statement, he said: “I appreciate all the coaches who recruited me and gave me a chance to play at the next level. I am excited to say I am committed to Arizona State University!!”

As a junior last season, Regan intercepted three passes and deflected 20 (!) others in 11 games, according to MaxPreps (LINK).

He made the Orange County Register’s All-Orange County First Team (LINK) and the All-Trinity League First Team (LINK).

Now that he’s officially announced his commitment, what does he bring to Tempe?

Pass Coverage Skills

Sports Illustrated All-American (LINK) evaluated the future Sun Devil:

“Really impressive ball skills from the Orange Lutheran product. Routinely covers some of the fastest receivers in the country. Flips his hips with ease. Manipulates his body in mid-air with feline-esque ease.”

The SI scouting report also credited Regan with “exceptional ball awareness”.

Orange Lutheran quarterback Logan Gonzalez faces Regan routinely in practice and has one the best seats to watch him play defense in games.

“The thing that stands out the most is his ability in man coverage,” Gonzalez said. “He has faced all top receivers and has been able to limit their catches.

“It would be fun to throw at him in practice because you can tell how fundamentally sound he is.”

Speed and Break

“I think he really improved his technique and speed,” Orange Lutheran linebacker Jacob Hernandez said. “That’s why he got more interceptions this past season and all of his stats went up.”

According to Regan’s Hudl (LINK), he can run a 4.5 40-yard dash. As seen on film, his closing speed allows him to make plays on balls not even intended for his receiver.

“His break on the ball is insanely quick,” Gonzalez said.

SI’s had one knock, though.

“Has a slight tendency in his first movement to hop, as opposed to step.”

This could give the fastest receivers a chance to hit strides before Regan does, but so far he has been able to make up the difference.

Hands-On Teammate

Gonzalez and Hernandez weighed in on what Regan brings to a locker room.

“ASU is getting a dawg as a teammate,” Hernandez said. “He’s always showing others how they can get better.”

Gonzalez added: “He looks out for us and always leads by example. He is the heart of our defense.”

ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals have Regan pegged as a three-star prospect, a top-45 corner in his class.

Other news relating to Regan dropped on Monday morning as high school football in California was pushed back to spring. Whether he plays his senior season now is in the balance, but he has his next team set in Tempe.

Regan is the fifth player to commit to ASU in the past seven days. The others being athlete Tommi Hill, receiver Junior Alexander, running back Martin Lucas and defensive lineman Gharin Stansbury.