SI All-American Candidate Robert Regan Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Robert Regan Jr.

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 186 pounds

Position: Cornerback

School: Orange (Calif.) Orange Lutheran

Schools of Interest: Wisconsin, ASU, Fresno State, Oregon State, Kansas, Utah, and Boise State. Projected Position: Cornerback



Frame: His desirable 6’ frame is already decently filled out. Little room for a few more pounds of lean muscle.

Athleticism: Really impressive ball skills from the Orange Lutheran product. Routinely covers some of the fastest receivers in the country. Flips his hips with ease. Manipulates his body in mid-air with feline-esque ease. Appears quicker than fast.

Instincts: Regan has exceptional ball awareness as seen through his ability to make plays on passes to receivers that aren’t even his responsibility. This also requires a high degree of patience.

Polish: Regan is an extremely patient press and bail wizard; He seldom gives the receiver room beyond 7-10 yards downfield. Above-average tackler. Has a slight tendency in his first movement to hop, as opposed to step.

Bottom Line: Most throws Robert Regan Jr. gets tested on are either prayers by the quarterback or targeting other division-one caliber athletes. He is the type of corner who always makes his presence felt, without having to grab and tug, and he looks his best when the ball is in the air.