SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Robert Regan Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Robert Regan Jr.
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 186 pounds
Position: Cornerback
School: Orange (Calif.) Orange Lutheran
Schools of Interest: Wisconsin, ASU, Fresno State, Oregon State, Kansas, Utah, and Boise State.                                                                                         Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: His desirable 6’ frame is already decently filled out. Little room for a few more pounds of lean muscle. 

Athleticism: Really impressive ball skills from the Orange Lutheran product. Routinely covers some of the fastest receivers in the country. Flips his hips with ease. Manipulates his body in mid-air with feline-esque ease. Appears quicker than fast. 

Instincts: Regan has exceptional ball awareness as seen through his ability to make plays on passes to receivers that aren’t even his responsibility. This also requires a high degree of patience. 

Polish: Regan is an extremely patient press and bail wizard; He seldom gives the receiver room beyond 7-10 yards downfield. Above-average tackler. Has a slight tendency in his first movement to hop, as opposed to step. 

Bottom Line: Most throws Robert Regan Jr. gets tested on are either prayers by the quarterback or targeting other division-one caliber athletes. He is the type of corner who always makes his presence felt, without having to grab and tug, and he looks his best when the ball is in the air.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Football Candidates in Alabama

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Alabama

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Dylan Betts-Pauley Highlights and Evaluation

Dylan Betts-Pauley is a running back prospect from Hoover High School in Hoover, Ala. Dylan Betts-Pauley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates Revealed

SI All-American candidates broken down by state, and by every Power 5 school’s commits and top targets

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Mike Jarvis Highlights and Evaluation

Mike Jarvis is a defensive end prospect from Shawnee High School in Medford, N.J. Jarvis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Dylan Brooks Highlights and Evaluation

Dylan Brooks is a defensive end prospect from Handley High School in Roanoke, Ala. Brooks is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Watch List: Top Prospects by College Choice

Breaking down SI All-American football candidates in the recruiting class of 2021 by college programs of interest.

SI All-American

SI All-American Watch List: 9 Kansas commits and 19 key KU football targets named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

SI All-American Watch List: 8 Indiana Commits and 14 Key IU Targets Named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

SI All-American Watch List: 4 Iowa State Commits and 8 Key ISU Targets Named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

SI All-American Watch List: 7 Kansas State Commits and 5 Key KSU Targets Named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American