What Transfer Running Back Xazavian Valladay Brings to ASU

The Sun Devils, who love to establish the run, will look to utilize Valladay often in 2022 thanks to his unique skillset.

If the Arizona State Sun Devils accomplished anything in 2021; they ran the damn football.

ASU averaged 193.4 yards per game on the ground while scoring a whopping 34 times, as only Utah (37) and Oregon (36) found more success in the Pac-12 in terms of reaching the end zone running the ball. The Sun Devils were also one of five Pac-12 teams to average 5.0 yards or more per carry.

It's a mode of transportation down the field that is sometimes lost in today's high-flying game that has shifted towards a more pass-friendly approach.

However, Arizona State showed the ability to dominate possession by keeping the attack mostly on the ground, wearing defenses out over the course of the game and ultimately burning crucial clock when needed.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 season, questions about how the Sun Devils will again find similar success were raised following the departures of running backs Rachaad White (NFL Draft) and DeaMonte Trayanum (transfer portal).

Losing three starting offensive linemen further clouded expectations for ASU moving forward.

Running back Daniyel Ngata, who shined in the few opportunities afforded to him last year, appeared to be in store for a larger role when Arizona State hits the field in 2022.

ASU's top incoming recruit, running back Tevin White, also hopes to potentially make a splash as a playmaking freshman next season.

A week before the Sun Devils played their season finale in the Las Vegas Bowl, Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards had this to say on the transfer portal:

"This portal thing is real. We’re not done by any stretch of the imagination bringing in players,” Edwards said. “We have about eight now that have committed to us, high-school kids as well — we’re going in the portal looking for another 12 guys. So this team will look a lot different than it does right now.

"We need some experience at certain positions. We know that. We’ve reached out to a lot of players and there’s some interest and now it’s just a waiting game. You have to recruit them too a little bit, so that’s part of it and we understand that. We’re going to have an opportunity to bring in some guys that can help us.”

On Tuesday evening, Arizona State added another player through the transfer portal: Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay.

Valladay, an accomplished runner in his own right, rushed for 3,281 yards in 37 regular -season games at Wyoming. Valladay departs for the Sun Devils after being named to the Mountain West's All-Conference team three times.

So, what exactly is Arizona State getting in Valladay?

What Xazavian Valladay Brings to ASU

There's a handful of attributes Valladay brings to the table.

Veteran Depth: First and foremost, Valladay brings veteran leadership to a ASU backfield that is set to have only two players (Ngata and White) on scholarship in 2022. With how often the Sun Devils want to run the ball, fresh bodies will be needed in order to keep ASU's ground-and-pound attack humming at all times.

Patience/Vision: Often times, running backs simply attack the line of scrimmage and ultimately find no room to run, bursting into a group of crowded bodies. Valladay's patience and vision to allow blocks to develop both in the interior and behind receivers in space has resulted in big runs for Wyoming.

Burst: Valladay is by no means a small man, standing 6-foot and weighing 198 pounds. And as previously mentioned, Valladay's patience allows his offensive linemen the opportunity to open holes rather than just seeing how far a pile can be moved. However, when Valladay does see an initial hole, you might mistake him for a ball shot out of a cannon.

Elusiveness: By no means is Valladay making defenders miss like Barry Sanders, yet his ability to evade would-be tacklers is one of the more notable features to his game, especially in the open field. Whether it be a one-cut or spin move, Valladay isn't easy to touch in space.

Effort: One of the more underrated attributes of a runner is the ability to keep legs churning and pick up extra yardage. Valladay, if nothing else during his time at Wyoming, has mostly been heralded as a hard-worker. His play on the field displays precisely why people sang his high praises prior to moving to ASU.

In total, the Sun Devils are getting a fairly well-rounded back in Valladay. His ability to remain north-south when running is refreshing, while his contact balance ensures any play is still alive as long as he's not on the ground.

After watching tremendous backs such as White and Trayanum, ASU fans would find it easy to try to fit Valladay into either of the boxes that fit the former Sun Devils rushers.

However, Valladay is neither White nor Trayanum. That's not a discredit to Valladay, as he is his own unique runner that should have every opportunity to wow fans at Sun Devil Stadium in 2022.

Many called upon Arizona State to utilize the transfer portal in order to replace key starters departing. The acquisition of Valladay from Wyoming satisfies an important need in ASU's offense moving forward.