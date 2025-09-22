Arizona State Needs to Land Another Player at This Position
The Arizona State Sun Devils continue to do their job when it comes to recruiting prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, although there are still some work that needs to be done for multiple different positions as they have only landed a total of 17 commitments in the class which is far below par at this point of what they would like to have as they have landed 17 talented players, but that just simply isn't enough at this point of the cycle.
The 2026 recruiting class is wrapping up faster than any class in the past which is something that a lot of schools has started to struggle with because some of the schools had hopes of landing late commitments, but that won't be the case as a lot of the schools don't have any more targets remaining, which one of those schools is the Arizona State Sun Devils, who are now having to evaluate more prospect, simply because they don't have enough bodies in there commitment class.
Most schools currently want to shoot for around 25 commitments in the 2026 class, as that is simply a good spot to be at that way they still have plenty of room to go make some noise in the transfer portal. However, some teams like Arizona State is struggling very bad, which is not characteristic for this Arizona State team considering they just made the playoff last season.
The Sun Devils are off to a great start and a lot of different things has started to go well, but at the same time they continue to show that they will need to add more weapons to this team to be able to hit that next level, especially with some of the top talented players going out after this season, which is something to keep an eye on.
Arizona State Needs to Land Another Player at This Position
The Arizona State Sun Devils need to land a wide receiver very badly, simply because they now only have one committed receiver, and it has been this way since June, as there are other committed wide receivers, flipped away from the Arizona State Sun Devils and flipped to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. That player is Nalin Scott.
Their only commitment is Cooper Reid, who is uber-talented, but one receiver isn't enough when you are running three to four guys out there at a time in certain packages. The receiver position is a depth position as a whole, which means you need to learn more prospects at this position than others, which is something that the Arizona State Sun Devils will be looking to do because they only have one at this time.
There aren't too many names to know at this time as they will likely start to evaluate more prospects in the coming weeks and months leading up to Early Signing Day in the month of December.
Please follow us on X when you click here!