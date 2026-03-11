Sun Devils Ride Total Team Effort to Beat Baylor

Arizona State picked up an important win over Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament, keeping its season alive for at least one more day. It wasn’t a perfect performance, and the ending got a little stressful, but in the end, the Sun Devils did enough to walk away with the victory.

For most of the game, Arizona State looked really good offensively. The team shot 57 percent from the court, which is hard to do against a strong program like Baylor.

ASU Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley greets his senior players at mid-court before their game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sun Devils were moving the ball well, getting good looks at the basket, and playing with confidence. At one point, they even built a lead of about 14 points.

Late in the game, Baylor made a quick push that made the score look much closer than the game felt. In just a short stretch, the Bears cut into the lead and made things tense near the end. Still, Arizona State stayed calm enough to close it out.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) looks over at the officials during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The win also means head coach Bobby Hurley gets at least one more game with this team, which feels meaningful given all the uncertainty around the program right now.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) drives around Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Big Difference: Balanced Scoring

One of the most interesting parts of this win was how many different players stepped up.

Arizona State had five players score in double figures, which shows how balanced the offense was. Instead of relying on one player to carry the team, everyone contributed a little bit. That kind of balance can make a huge difference in tournament games.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) drives around Baylor Bears guard Obi Agbim (5) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Anthony “Pig” Johnson had one of the best performances of the night. He finished with 19 points and six rebounds while constantly attacking the basket. His aggressive style really helped keep the pressure on Baylor’s defense.

Noah Meeusen also had a great game, finishing with 12 points and knocking down three shots from beyond the three-point line. His shooting helped open up the floor for the rest of the team.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) celebrates a shot against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Santiago Trouet added 13 points and grabbed a few key offensive rebounds that helped Arizona State extend possessions. Those hustle plays may not always get much attention, but they were important.

Andrija Grbović was another pair of players who made a big impact. In only 19 minutes, he scored 14 points and knocked down two huge three-pointers. His energy off the bench gave the team a big boost.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baylor Bears guard Isaac Williams IV (10) collides with Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Mistakes That Made It Close

Even though Arizona State won , there were still some issues that almost allowed Baylor to come back into the game.

Turnovers were a big one. The Sun Devils gave the ball away 15 times, and some of those mistakes occurred late in the game as they attempted to close out the contest.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts on the sideline during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Rebounding was another challenge. Baylor grabbed several offensive rebounds, which led to second-chance points and helped them stay within striking distance.

Free throws were also a little shaky. Arizona State missed a few opportunities at the line that could have made the ending much more comfortable.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maurice Odum (5) passes against Baylor Bears guard Obi Agbim (5) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

A Bigger Challenge Ahead

Now the Sun Devils turn their attention to Iowa State, which will be a much tougher test. Earlier this season, Arizona State actually played well against them for a while before Iowa State went on a massive scoring run that completely changed the game. That’s something the Sun Devils will need to avoid this time.

If Arizona State wants to keep this tournament run going, the team will need another balanced scoring performance while also cleaning up the small mistakes.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

For now, though, the Sun Devils are still alive. And in tournament basketball, that’s all that really matters.